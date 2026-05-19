Texas dog training as surf lifeguard spots swimmer in distress before his owner

"Astro is a powerful and highly energetic swimmer, and has no fear of the waves."

On South Padre Island in Texas, South Padre Surf Company has built its mission around helping people enjoy the ocean safely, and one of the team's most memorable members is a Golden Retriever named Astro.

The 2-year-old dog is training to become a lifeguard alongside company founder Gene Michael Gore, a lifelong lifeguard who has worked on beaches in both Texas and Hawai'i, according to People.

"Astro is a powerful and highly energetic swimmer, and has no fear of the waves — a perfect candidate for surf rescue," Gore told the outlet.

Astro's path into the role developed naturally. For the past two years, he has spent nearly every day swimming and surfing with Gore and has also accompanied the company during surf lessons.

"Astro usually rides along or swims with students on their surfboards," Gore said. "He also is very helpful in teaching special needs students. He loves people."

The training is tied to a serious issue for coastal communities: dangerous surf and rip currents.

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During peak beach seasons, crowded shorelines can quickly become hazardous, especially for inexperienced swimmers caught in strong currents. In those situations, fast rescue responses can save lives.

Gore said he has rescued hundreds of swimmers over the years and is now preparing Astro to assist during emergencies.

He is excited to see Astro "grow into his potential."

For safety reasons, Astro will not respond independently. Instead, the dog will remain alongside Gore and use specialized equipment, including a life jacket and rescue tube.

That effort could provide several benefits for beachgoers.

Most directly, Astro's training may strengthen water safety efforts for both tourists and locals. His calm, friendly presence could also make surf lessons feel more approachable, especially for children or students who feel more comfortable around animals.

Programs like this may also help people develop a stronger connection to the ocean itself.

Positive, safe experiences in coastal environments often encourage greater appreciation for beaches and waterways, and emphasize the importance of protecting them.

Astro is already showing signs of strong rescue instincts.

According to Gore, the dog noticed a swimmer struggling in a rip current before he did — a moment that reinforced Astro's potential as a future surf rescue companion.

As summer crowds begin returning to South Padre Island, Gore said Astro will be ready alongside him.

"Summer '26 is almost here, the rip currents will be waiting for the crowds, and so will Astro," Gore wrote in an Instagram post.

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