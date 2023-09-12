Here’s how you can help victims of storm Daniel after flooding swept away ‘entire neighborhoods’

Over 10,000 people are missing, and at least 2,300 victims have been reported dead, although the death toll is expected to rise.

The North African country of Libya is dealing with the aftermath of cataclysmic flooding wrought by Storm Daniel, a Mediterranean tropical-like cyclone, or “medicane,” which inundated the city of Derna and caused two dam collapses.

In a press conference on Sep. 11, Ahmed al-Mismari, a spokesperson for the Libyan National Army, explained that “entire neighborhoods” in Derna were swept away by the waters.

As the situation continues unfolding, here are ways to support the survivors of the floods in Derna and across Libya.

The flooding in Libya is not the only disaster to strike Northern Africa in recent days. Morocco is still recovering from a massive 6.8 magnitude earthquake, which killed at least 2,900 people and injured over 5,500 more.

To support the survivors of the earthquake, you can donate to the Banque Alimentaire, which is distributing food across Morocco. The International Medical Corps is also requesting aid to help Moroccans as the organization deploys emergency relief units in the country.