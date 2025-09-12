Officials announce crackdown on harmful activities in crucial US wildlife area: 'These changes are long overdue'

One state is ramping up its efforts to protect vulnerable wildlife by dramatically increasing penalties for poaching and other violations.

As reported by WCAX 9, Vermont is now sending a clear message to poachers that their actions will come with serious consequences. Offenders will now receive higher fines and potential jail time for offenses such as illegally shooting deer, bears, moose, or wild turkeys.

First offenses now carry maximum fines of $2,000, up from the $1,000 fine that violators faced before the sweeping anti-poaching crackdown. First offenders can also face potential jail time of up to 60 days.

Repeat offenders can expect even harsher penalties, with maximum fines of $5,000 and up to 180 days in jail. The increase in penalties is the result of Act 47 being signed into law by Vermont Governor Phil Scott in June 2025.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Jason Batchelder noted the significance of Act 47 for the state's wildlife population.

"These changes are long overdue," Batchelder said in a statement. "Vermont's wildlife violation penalties have remained unchanged since 2015."

Poaching can ultimately impact biodiversity by driving species into extinction through overhunting and other unregulated practices.

Not only can poachers disrupt ecosystems by removing crucial species from the food chain, but they can also harm non-target animals and their habitats as well. This can lead to the introduction of invasive species that can wreak havoc on the surrounding environment.

Outside of directly impacting vulnerable ecosystems, poaching can also affect legal hunters by thinning wildlife populations and causing stricter regulations. This can create a negative public perception around hunting and lead to fewer opportunities for legal hunters in general.

While increased fines may not completely eliminate poaching activities in Vermont, the state's Fish and Wildlife department believes that it's a step in the right direction.

"Simply put, these updates give our game wardens more teeth to hold poachers accountable," wrote the department in a social media post.

