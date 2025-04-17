Officials bust smugglers carrying shocking contraband: 'Investigation will determine the full extent of their involvement'

"We have initiated legal proceedings against them."

An animal trafficking operation was stopped and seized in Guwahati, India. The smugglers were found to have approximately 14 kilograms (around 31 pounds) of elephant tusks.

What's happening?

As The Sentinel detailed, Guwahati's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two individuals believed to be associated with the illegal smuggling of 14 kilograms of elephant tusks. They were apprehended while trying to sell the tusks illegally in Khatira, Bamunigaon.

The Bamunigaon Range Forest Officer said in a statement, "We have initiated legal proceedings against them, and further investigation will determine the full extent of their involvement."

The suspects have been charged with a slew of provisions from India's 1972 Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Why is this important?

The smuggling of animal tusks and other forms of illegal wildlife trade are major threats to biodiversity, the environment, and even public health.

When it comes to elephants specifically, this practice is harmful to the lives of a creature that is vital to its ecosystem, including by seeding "high carbon density trees" through its droppings, according to a Saint Louis University release published by Phys.org. A hypothetical elephant extinction could result in a devastating domino effect in the environment.

Other wildlife, like tigers and lions, are commonly killed for their skin, bones, and fur patterns, all of which are often trafficked and sold on the black market.

It is also common practice for animal traffickers to smuggle live animals to various parts of the world to be sold as pets. This creates scenarios where invasive species that carry foreign diseases can infect other ecosystems and result in massive wildlife loss.

What's being done about it?

Governments and organizations around the world have been making a concerted effort to shut down as many of these illegal operations as possible.

In the United States, the Lacey Act is in place to make all wildlife trafficking illegal. The law states, "Any importation of injurious wildlife into the United States or its territories or possessions must be authorized under a permit issued by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service."

As mentioned earlier, India's 1972 Wildlife (Protection) Act was established to eliminate and arrest any animal traffickers or smugglers in India, with this story being the latest example of its success.

