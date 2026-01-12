  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials issue warning after wild predator is seen prowling residential area: 'Spotted on the other side'

Officials warned locals to remain indoors.

by Sara Traynor
A leopard sighting in Pune, India, had residents on edge.

Photo Credit: iStock

A leopard sighting in early December had residents of Pune, India, on edge.

What's happening?

According to the Times of India, CCTV footage showed the leopard in a residential area. It climbed over gates and strolled by different housing complexes before disappearing into the night.

Mahendra Ranpise, chairman of Mukta Residency, told TOI, "A few days ago, a leopard was spotted on the other side of the lake. … On Friday morning, one was seen in both our society and the one opposite. … Beyond that, nobody knows where the leopard went."

The TOI reported that the region has experienced multiple leopard sightings, likely due to its proximity to forested areas.

After the sighting, officials warned locals to remain indoors during periods of high leopard activity. Residents were given a 9 p.m. curfew and asked to avoid walking early in the morning. 

Why is this leopard sighting concerning?

As former animal habitats are developed into human settlements, the likelihood of dangerous interactions with wildlife increases. 

According to a study published in the journal Science Advances, the overlap between humans and wildlife is expected to increase by about 56% by 2070. 

Without proper planning, this puts humans at risk. For example, a leopard attacked a young boy on a safari trip at an Indian wildlife park, while elsewhere in the country, in Jaipur, leopards have even entered homes

While nobody was hurt from this particular leopard sighting, the risk remains — and wildlife are in danger of harm, too. If an animal should attack, whether provoked or not, it will likely be found and euthanized to prevent further harm.

Meanwhile, the Science Advances study found that areas projected to have more human-wildlife overlap, like grasslands, will have more species decline.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What's being done about the leopard?

Forest department officials set up camera traps around the lake where the leopard was spotted. 

According to similar reports, officials usually aim to either guide the leopard back to its regular habitat or capture and release it back into the wild.

At the time of writing, the leopard remained elusive.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x