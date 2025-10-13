Experts capture incredible video of never-before-seen shark behavior: 'Extremely interesting'

"We need to know more about their behavior."

A researcher in Australia has captured a rare moment on camera below the waters of New Caledonia.

ABC News reported that scientist Dr. Hugo Lassauce of the University of the Sunshine Coast caught two male leopard sharks trying to mate with a female shark. The footage has piqued the interest of both marine biologists and conservationists, as the leopard shark is on the brink of extinction in Southeast Asia.

According to ABC News, overfishing has threatened the leopard shark population; however, the new footage offers a sign of hope.

"I have not seen leopard sharks mating in the wild, I have seen some photographs of pre-mating behaviour but not the whole sequence, so I found this extremely interesting," Dr. Lassauce's research colleague, Christine Dudgeon, told ABC News.

The team of researchers underscored the importance of the breeding event, explaining how the footage not only helps it better understand leopard sharks' mating habits but also provides key insights into the region's role in the breeding process. After witnessing the event, the researchers are now examining whether the area serves as an "important breeding ground for the species," noted ABC News.

Underwater cameras play an important role in fueling scientists' understanding of the ocean world. Thanks to footage like what Dr. Lassauce captured, researchers can document species behavior, providing essential information for conservation and rehabilitation efforts.

In the case of Dr. Lassauce's research, the goal is to help reintroduce leopard sharks into Southeast Asia. However, in order to do so, the team needs to collect information on the shark's behavior.

Moving forward, Dr. Lassauce and his team are expanding their research efforts to gather more data.

"We need to know more about their behavior, about how far they can swim, how they reproduce ... to make sure their reintroduction into [new] environments can be a success," he told ABC News.

