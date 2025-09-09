Scientists thrilled after underwater cameras capture first-of-its-kind footage of rare shark: 'Incredibly exciting'

"Not only is it a new record for the region, but it also highlights how much we still have to learn."

For the first time ever, scientists have recorded the elusive sliteye shark in the remote waters of the Indian Ocean, offering hope for conservation efforts that could extend beyond the deep sea.

Swansea University researchers spotted the shark in the Chagos Archipelago, a marine protected area that's home to some of the world's most vital coral reefs and seagrass beds.

Using underwater camera systems and satellites to monitor the area, the team captured footage of the species in seagrass habitats more than 20 meters deep, enhancing scientists' understanding of where these sharks live and thrive.

The finding also highlights the importance of protecting lesser-known ecosystems that the world ultimately depends on.

Healthy seagrass beds and reef systems act as nurseries for fish, support global food supplies, and help buffer coastal communities from climate-driven extreme weather events. Discovering the threatened sliteye shark here indicates that these ecosystems are even more vital than ever.

It aligns with recent positive news about oceans and climate, such as discoveries that help coral reefs recover, sea otter returns aiding kelp forests, trail cameras tracking the health of elusive species, and sightings of the rare North Pacific right whale.

The sliteye shark is under growing pressure as populations are expected to decline by nearly 30% in the coming decades due to overfishing. Spotting it in a marine protected area suggests that safeguarding habitats like these can give vulnerable species a chance.

When marine biodiversity is protected, humans benefit as well. Resilient oceans lead to more diverse sea life and more stable coastlines and ocean levels.

Tracking green sea turtles by satellite helped lead to this exciting discovery.

"We have now recorded a wide diversity of marine life using this seagrass habitat for shelter and food, including over 110 fish species, and, as we now know, the sliteye shark," said Dr. Nicole Esteban, Associate Professor in Marine Ecology at Swansea University.

"Discovering the sliteye shark in the Chagos Archipelago was incredibly exciting," said Charlotte Oulton, study lead and student in the Marine and Conservation Ecology Lab at Swansea University.

"Not only is it a new record for the region, but it also highlights how much we still have to learn about deepwater seagrass ecosystems and their role in supporting marine biodiversity."

