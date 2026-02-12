Officials make disturbing discovery after taking closer look at dead animal on roadside — here's what happened

A discovery in Taiwan is raising concerns about the future of one of the island's endangered species. Officials confirmed that a leopard cat was found dead on the side of the road, highlighting the dangers wildlife face as human development encroaches on natural habitats.

What happened?

Residents reported a dead stray cat along Meigang Road in Changhua County in January, according to Taiwan News. After a closer look, officials said it was actually a leopard cat — and the county's first reported leopard cat roadkill case of 2026.

Changhua County Councillor Lai Ching-mei said the discovery was unusual, as leopard cats typically reside in nearby mountain regions. The Changhua County Department of Agriculture believes the cat was likely hit by a vehicle while crossing the road in search of food.

Sadly, this isn't an isolated incident. Another leopard cat was found dead in November, with evidence it may have been hit while foraging close to the roadway.

Why is this discovery important?

Leopard cats are the last wild feline species in Taiwan, and they're teetering on the edge of extinction. Habitat loss, road development, and increased interaction with human environments have steadily reduced their population.

As humans expand infrastructure, wildlife is often left to navigate landscapes never designed with it in mind. When roads cut through habitats, leopard cats and other creatures have to travel through farmland and across busy roads to find food. This makes them more likely to be hit by cars — one of their leading causes of death.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

While conservation efforts have shown promise — the first confirmed leopard sighting in the Alishan mountains in 31 years was reported in November — the situation is fragile.

Even one death can make a huge impact on population recovery when numbers are already limited and scattered. And as predators are threatened, there are ripples through the food chain. Biodiversity loss also impacts nearby communities that rely on healthy ecosystems for food, water, and clean air.

What's being done to protect leopard cats?

The Department of Agriculture said it plans to notify the Highway Bureau to explore ways to reduce risks. Similar strategies to protect wildlife, such as protected land in the Blue Mountains of Oregon and the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing in California, have helped elsewhere.

Conservation groups are also promoting leopard cat-friendly farming practices, which encourage farmers to avoid herbicides, keep dogs and cats off the streets, and install cameras to capture sightings.

While the loss of a single animal is heartbreaking, officials hope increased public awareness and specific protections can make a difference, ensuring Taiwan's last wild cat species has a fighting chance to survive.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.