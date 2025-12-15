Homeowner captures photos after spotting parade of visitors making way through backyard: 'I am so jealous'

One homeowner whose property is lined with deciduous trees is embracing the colder season by letting their fallen leaf litter be. Instead of cleaning up the leaves, a practice that many homeowners keep to maintain their curb appeal, the homeowner is allowing the fallen foliage to cover their backyard.

To their delight, the homeowner found a happy flock of turkeys trekking through their backyard. They shared pictures of their surprise visitors to the r/NoLawns subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Thought you all might enjoy our no lawn (and turkey friends!)," the original poster wrote, sharing a few pictures of the collected leaf litter on their property.

"Our lot is mostly oak with some maples and shagbark hickory mixed in," they added.

In addition to the ground leaf cover, the homeowner shared that they had been filling in their property's lot with understory native plants, such as "red bud, red osier dogwood, and spice bush."

"Beautiful property, and I love the leaf litter!" one commenter shared. The same commenter elaborated that they had seen people blowing the leaves around their lawn, which deeply frustrated them. "Disrupting all the bugs trying to overwinter and also accomplishing nothing," they explained.





Leaf litter is the dead organic matter that falls from trees and plants, and it provides a layer of ground cover ideal for pollinators and small wildlife to take shelter in during the colder months. Also known as "overwintering," this is how insects and other wildlife endure the winter season.

Fallen leaves support different levels of a healthy ecosystem. Insects and small wildlife take shelter in piles of leaf litter, while other wildlife species, such as turkeys, forage in it.

Ultimately, leaving leaf litter requires little to no work for homeowners. By covering open ground, they also help deter invasive plant species from spreading or taking root, encouraging an all-around, easy-to-maintain lawn.

Alternative low-maintenance lawn options for homeowners that provide similar savings and benefits include landscaping with native plants or upgrading to a natural lawn.

Native plants support local wildlife and attract local pollinators, which help native vegetation reproduce, including food crops, protecting our food supply.

Native plants are also acclimated to the local climate and weather, which makes them heartier and more resourceful plants than invasive plant species.

Invasive grass lawns, for example, require much more frequent mowing and watering, whereas native lawns, such as clover or buffalo grass, tend to be more drought-tolerant and slower-growing. By replacing even just a part of your lawn with these options, or growing plants native to your region, you may find yourself reaping these lawn benefits, and you might even invite unique wildlife visitors to your yard.

"I am so jealous!" one user commented, recalling their own memories of interacting with turkeys.

"Beautiful space!" another commenter complimented.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.