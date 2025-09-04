Government upholds controversial decision at severely polluted lake: 'We do not want those people to die'

"The safety of fish alone is insufficient ground to lift the ban."

The Zimbabwe government has announced it will continue to uphold its ban on fishing in Lake Chivero due to severe pollution.

According to NewsDay, locals had asked about overturning the ban, as there were fishermen in the area who needed the lake to make a living and feed their families.

While understanding the concern, Environment, Climate, and Wildlife Minister Evelyn Ndlovu explained the ban would remain in effect until the pollution was fully addressed.

"The safety of fish alone is insufficient ground to lift the ban because the water is still contaminated," Ndlovu said, per News Day. "We do not want those people to die because of fish that is coming from there."

Continuing the fishing ban, which was first implemented in December 2024, should prevent people from ingesting marine life in the lake, which has been exposed to polluted water.

While the pushback from local fishers is justified, the ban is in place for good reason.

NewsDay reported that "the death of four white rhinos, three zebras, several wildebeest, four fish eagles, livestock, and countless fish" led to the conclusion that the Lake Chivero water was unsafe.

Similar bans have led to success in curbing pollution. In Sussex, England, a four-year ban on trawling yielded healthier coastlines. Meanwhile, a ban on fishing around the Pacific Islands Heritage Marine National Monument has similarly been upheld, and it is expected to create a more biodiverse aquatic area.

Taking into account the valid needs of fishers near Lake Chivero, Ndlovu assured the public that a team was working to create alternative income sources for those affected by the fishing ban.

Pollution in waterways, such as Lake Chivero, reminds us of the impact of our actions. Littering or dumping into water is one way to harm an ecosystem, while poaching or overfishing can similarly throw off the water's natural balance.

By educating yourself on the rules and regulations in the oceans, lakes, or rivers you visit, and never dumping trash or fluids, you can do your part to help protect our waters.

