Resident hit with heavy fine after his shocking act is caught on doorbell camera: 'We go to great lengths to detect and deter'

In the town of Hemel Hempstead in the U.K., local resident Zac Thackeray was fined £2,158.52 ($2,806.78) for illegally dumping waste outdoors, also known as fly-tipping, Hemel Today reported. Thackeray admitted to dumping controlled waste before being ordered to pay the Compensation Order.

On June 12, 2023, a Dacorum Borough Council Environmental Enforcement Officer responded to a report of illegal dumping on a rural road. Upon arrival, the officer discovered piles of trash, including a mattress, green waste, a paddling pool, and other household items.

During the investigation, the officer discovered evidence among the waste leading back to Thackeray. Through conversation with another Hemel Hempstead resident, the officer learned that Thackeray had used a pseudonym to respond to a Facebook advertisement for work at the property — including waste removal and disposal.

The final piece of evidence — doorbell camera footage of the vehicle Thackeray used for the removal — further proved he was responsible. Authorities reached out to Thackeray numerous times, scheduled interviews, and gave him a Fixed Penalty Notice — all of which he failed to respond to.

Hazardous waste and litter have proper routes of disposal for the sake of everyone's safety. When hazardous materials are dumped on land or in bodies of water, they can contaminate the soil and our drinking water.

Litter that's dumped irresponsibly contributes to planet-warming pollution and endangers the environment and wildlife, which can fatally consume or become caught in trash such as plastics. It's also unhealthy for humans who live nearby, who could be exposed to chemicals or microbes from the trash.

Waste disposal policies are in place to protect public health and the future of our planet from those who set out to damage it. There are many ways to responsibly dispose of our trash, including textiles, shoes, and electronics. Together, we can keep contaminants out of our food, water, and air, and we can file reports when others seek to harm the clean future we're working toward.

"In Dacorum, we go to great lengths to detect and deter environmental crime, particularly fly-tipping," said Councillor Robin Bromham, Dacorum Borough Council's Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Operations, per Hemel Today. "Our Environmental Enforcement Officers work diligently to investigate every reported incident, gathering evidence to identify those responsible and trace the origins of the waste."

Bromham continued: "It's crucial for residents to conduct proper checks when hiring someone for waste removal or they also could face a Fixed Penalty Notice or even prosecution."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.