Expert shares eye-opening video of US city's brilliant floodwater solution: 'Had no idea'

"I'm so happy we are doing this."

by Leslie Sattler
Many cities treat rainfall like a problem to eliminate, but Los Angeles is rethinking its relationship with water, using rain gardens.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Most cities treat rainfall like a problem to eliminate, but Los Angeles is trying a different approach.

TikTok user streetsblogla (@streetsblogla8) shared a look at one of L.A.'s rain gardens, explaining how the city is rethinking its relationship with water.

@streetsblogla8 Rain gardens are making L.A. streets greener - cleansing water, even helping prevent flooding! #raingarden #rainwaterharvesting ♬ original sound - streetsblogla

"Typically what LA does is we pave all our streets and sidewalks and we send all this rain out to the ocean, and then we import water from other states," the creator explains in the video. These rain gardens flip that script entirely.

The idea is straightforward. Runoff enters from nearby roads, moves through vegetation that removes contaminants, and gradually absorbs into the earth. The creator notes that this approach "helps clean pollution out of the water" and "greens neighborhoods."

There's a flood control benefit, too. L.A. historically experienced major flooding roughly once per decade. By holding runoff in place rather than rushing it away, these gardens reduce that risk. The city now has hundreds of these installations scattered throughout its neighborhoods.

Homeowners can apply these same principles. Rain gardens, native plantings, and permeable surfaces all capture and filter stormwater on residential properties.

Even small changes, like redirecting a spout into a planted area instead of onto pavement, can make a difference. These features can lead to lower water bills and less yard maintenance.

Commenters on the TikTok post were enthusiastic about the concept.

"Had no idea," one person admitted.

"I'm so happy we are doing this," another wrote. "It was so dumb to flush all the water out to the ocean instead of trying to keep it."

A third commenter connected the idea to broader urban design, writing, "This makes me think of how nice Mexico City looks with its greenery and walkability, and I'm sure that vegetation serves a similar purpose as these rain gardens. I hope to see LA as beautiful and green some day."

x