Gardener shares photos after building innovative solution to stormwater issue: 'It doesn't overflow'

Rain gardens are an eco-friendly way that homeowners can take flooding and yard water damage into their own hands.

A Reddit user took to the platform to share their rain garden experience and to ask for advice as they continue to improve this yard addition. They accompanied the post, which was shared on the subreddit r/NativePlantGardening, with photos of their cute, nearly incognito rain garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I built a rain garden earlier this year and planted mostly using plugs. The rain garden is about 8x12 feet berm to berm," the user explained. "It doesn't overflow in most smaller storms. Heavier storms (especially sustained heavy storms) tend to fill up and overflow pretty quickly."

While a work in progress, the user's rain garden installation became a great protector for their yard, and the captured rainwater was able to sustain the gardener's plants.

Other natural gardening approaches include native lawn and native plant installation. Through this process, called rewilding your yard, you can avoid invasive species or lawn additions that require excessive money or chemicals. As native plants are prone to thriving in your area, nature will do a lot of the heavy lifting for you.

While rain gardens help keep local water sources clean as well as replenish groundwater, they also come with their own money-saving benefits. By reducing drainage and flooding problems, you'll save on needing to repair your yard when rain hits.

To make things even better, the rain gardens, which feature stones, rocks, mulch, and native plants, can be quite gorgeous in a yard. One person's rain garden gained attention online, in large part due to the overwhelming aesthetic appeal.

The Reddit user mentioned they had some remaining bare spots in their rain garden, asking fellow users, "Should I add something there?"

Another gardener responded, saying, "I'd say only buy more if you want to add a few more species. Otherwise the existing plants will fill in the remaining space over the next year or two."

The OP mentioned their excitement for the future of their rain garden, saying in a comment, "I'm excited to see this garden flourish next year."

