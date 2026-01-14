Homeowner shares before-and-after photos after building ingenious solution to backyard flooding issue: 'Looks awesome now'

"I'm super proud of how it turned out."

A gardener shared their biggest accomplishment of the year.

A post on r/landscaping with before and after photos showcased a gorgeous new rain garden in the backyard that was not only practical but also functional.

In an effort to fix a massive drainage issue in their backyard, the original poster detailed their decision to build a rain garden using a French drain system.

They filled the lowest point of the yard where the water would pool with drainage rock and planted grass over the top of it.

"It was quite the process but also very rewarding in the end. … I'm super proud of how it turned out," the OP boasted, eager to help anyone else considering a rain garden as a solution for excess rainwater.

Eco-friendly remedies such as rain gardens are great, inexpensive, and time-saving ways to handle runoff. Using native plants helps save money on water bills and reduces maintenance because they thrive naturally without a lot of upkeep.

Native lawnscapes and eco-friendly yard replacements come in all shapes and sizes. To keep things traditional, consider clover or buffalo grass. For additional savings on groceries, try adding a vegetable garden. For variety and color, check out tapestry lawns composed of wildflowers. Those in drier climates might want to transition to xeriscaping to make life easier.

The best part is that rewilding or going natural with a partial lawn replacement still comes with all those benefits, so starting small and growing from there is a great way to test the waters, so to speak.

Put your ZIP code into Audubon's native plants database to discover bird-friendly options that grow best in your area and where to find them.

The new and improved yard received plenty of applause.

"Your yard looks awesome now," one person commented.

"Impressive work!" another exclaimed.

