Resident shares photos of worrying sighting on fence in neighborhood: 'A horror story'

"I'm not sure what they are."

If you're not a professional landscaper, it can sometimes be a little difficult to understand what you're up against when starting a project, especially if it involves the removal of an invasive plant species.

For one homeowner, they took to r/whatisthisplant to help identify a particularly aggressive plant that managed to completely cover a nearby fence.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Hey, I'm in the southeast US and these large three leaf plants are covering these fences and I'm not sure what they are," the original poster wrote. They shared a couple of pictures that appeared to show a very healthy yet potentially destructive plant.

Down in the comments section, a couple of users gave them the rundown on what type of invasive species they were looking at and how they could deal with it.

"Yes, that is kudzu, aka 'The Vine That Ate The South.' The whole plant is edible though, and cutting it back repeatedly is just about the only way you'll weaken it," one commenter noted. "The vines make good woven baskets too."

"I saw an entire road closed because kudzu kept growing over it and getting caught in people's tires," wrote another user.

While kudzu may sound like "a horror story" to some, it can be managed without the use of harsh chemicals. One of the best natural methods for killing kudzu includes seeking the help of some hungry goats or cattle. Thanks to its rapid growth, kudzu can quickly cover trees, plants, and structures, preventing native plants from getting sunlight.

By allowing animals to persistently graze on kudzu over time, you can permanently remove the invasive species without needing to get your hands too dirty. After grazing, repeated mowing during the growing season can ensure it doesn't have a chance to grow back.

Once fully removed, the installation of native grasses, plants, and ground cover can be the perfect eco-friendly way to keep your yard free of kudzu. Native plants can often prevent invasive species from encroaching on your property. Not only can this help establish a healthier backyard ecosystem, but it can save you a lot of time and money in the long run.

