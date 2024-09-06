National park visitors fined after video shows group breaking rules in broad daylight: 'They must be banned'

"These regulations are designed to protect the natural and cultural resources of these areas."

After hearing a high-pitched buzzing noise while walking around a national park, you'll be glad that you covered yourself in bug spray before setting off on your hike.

Increasingly, though, that irritating sound isn't the telltale sign of a mosquito, but rather a drone flying overhead.

A fellow guide spotted people flying a drone recently in the Park where rules specifically state that DRONES ARE NOT ALLOWED..He reported them to the Protection Services and luckily they were found and Fined.👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/MZhJ88bgiT — The Real KING OF THE JUNGLE (@EdwardthembaSa) August 24, 2024

At Kruger National Park in South Africa, some visitors were fined after being caught by a park guide flying a drone in an unauthorized area. As IOL detailed, those tourists were forced to pay 1,500 South African Rand, or nearly $85, for the act, which was caught on camera.

In areas of astounding natural beauty, it's not surprising that some will want to take pictures or videos to cherish the memories forever. But advancements in technology mean that people can now obtain bird's eye views of stunning landscapes thanks to cameras attached to drones.

National parks are getting wise to the presence of these flying machines, though. Kruger National Park is one of the largest game reserves on the African continent, and drones have been banned without a special permit or permission. That's for a few very good reasons.

"This is to ensure that drones are operated safely and responsibly," an article on the South African National Parks website reads. "These regulations are designed to protect the natural and cultural resources of these areas, as well as to ensure the safety and enjoyment of visitors."

With 147 mammal species calling the park home, including critically endangered black rhinos and threatened white rhinos, in addition to an estimated 500 species of bird, some of which are unique to the area, keeping the animal residents happy is essential for the sake of biodiversity and a healthy ecosystem. Drones can cause serious problems when trying to maintain this natural balance.

The noise and presence of drones can be stressful for animals, making them behave unpredictably or leading to aggression. With a number of protected creatures calling the park home, ensuring their comfort is key to their survival and potential to thrive. That means visitors should show their utmost respect, given they are lucky enough to witness these animals in the wild.

As IOL detailed, drones have also been used by poachers to scout out animal habitats and keep away from park rangers, so any use of the technology is highly suspect.

People who saw the video footage of the tourists flying their drone at Kruger were outraged.

"Fines should include confiscating the drone and crushing it in front of them," one user said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"They must be banned from entering any game park," added another.

