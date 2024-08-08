Officials raise concerns after drone technology threatens coastal birds: 'There are birds on this beach that are highly endangered'

"If they abandon their nests because of the drones, that would be a disaster."

In New York City, an unlikely battle between drones and birds is afoot, and wildlife experts are concerned about how the animals will fare.

What's happening?

The Associated Press reported that in May 2024, New York City started using drones on Rockaway Beach to patrol for struggling swimmers and sharks. However, the city has had to adjust its flight plans after angry birds started swarming the drones in an effort to protect their chicks from what they perceive as predators.

Why is bird-drone conflict concerning?

So far, no birds have been hurt, though there have been a few close calls. That's good news because the primary species involved — the American oystercatcher — is considered to be of "high conservation concern" by federal authorities.

However, David Bird, a professor of wildlife biology at McGill University, told AP that the drones could also cause a stress response in the birds, prompting them to flee the beach and abandon their eggs.

Oystercatchers are not the only animals in danger from drones. They share the beach with other birds, including multiple tern varieties and the piping plover, a federally designated endangered species.

"We don't know a lot about what sort of distance is required to protect the birds," Bird told the AP. "But we do know there are birds on this beach that are highly endangered. If they abandon their nests because of the drones, that would be a disaster."

Shorebirds like oystercatchers are important because they facilitate energy and nutrient exchanges between land and sea, supporting the health of these ecosystems, which support local economies through fishing and recreational opportunities. Plus, three billion people across the world rely on wild-caught and farmed seafood as a significant source of animal protein, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

Meanwhile, some shorebird populations have declined by 70% over the last half century as they face challenges like habitat loss and degradation, direct harvest, and the effects of a warming world.

What's being done about drones?

After concerns were raised about how the drones were impacting Rockaway Beach's birds, the city's drone operators agreed to fly the devices further from oystercatcher nesting areas, according to the AP article. The involved departments have also started holding briefings about the issue.

New York City is not the only place struggling with conflict between drones and local animals. For example, researchers in Australia found that approaching drones can cause dolphins and whales to lash out. However, several Australian states have implemented regulations on how far drone operators must keep their devices from marine animals, with harsh fines imposed on lawbreakers in some locations.

Meanwhile, drones are helping to solve important issues. Rockaway Beach's drones have the capacity to drop inflatable life rafts for struggling swimmers, the AP reported. Plus, some critically endangered orcas are benefitting from drone technology, which enables veterinarians to assess the animals for bacterial and fungal infections.

Drones are also being used by one startup to deliver seeds to hard-to-reach areas of Brazil's Amazon, aiding in reforestation efforts.

