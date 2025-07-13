Officials celebrate as key reservoir reaches water levels not seen since 1941: 'Hope for robust water availability'

One of India's most iconic reservoirs has reached high water levels not seen since 1941, reported The Times of India.

The Krishna Raja Sagar reservoir, which is used for irrigation in Mysore and Mandya and is the main source of drinking water for residents, had neared its highest levels in the month of June.

"With the current water level at 120.2 feet, the dam is just a few feet shy of its full capacity," said Raghuram, executive engineer at Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited.

It's the highest the water has been in recent history. According to Tamil Nadu Agriculture, the reservoir reached its full depth of 124.8 feet on July 3, an increase of 28.3 feet from the same time last year.

The increase in water levels is in part due to a stronger monsoon season in India. According to Reuters, the monsoon is responsible for 70% of the water needed to irrigate crops and fill reservoirs.

"As monsoon rains continue, KRS may not just set a record for early filling, but also offer hope for robust water availability in the months ahead for drinking and agricultural needs across the region," TOI wrote.

The water is at a level that officials must release some water, triggering a flood alert in the area.

"Once the level crosses 120 feet, we usually begin regulated water release," said Raghuram. "We are monitoring the situation closely and have systems in place to disseminate information through designated alert groups."

According to the Stockholm International Water Institute, while India accounts for 16% of the world's population, the country only has 4% of the world's freshwater. In 2024, a quarter of India's land area was experiencing a drought crisis, leading to the loss of crops and a scarcity of drinking water. Record-breaking temperatures have threatened water supplies further in India.

By 2030, India's demand for water is projected to double, according to the International Centre for Sustainability. Water scarcity, toxic waterways, and discrimination tactics provide water insecurity for millions in India.

Still, the reservoir water levels in Mandya offer a small glimpse of hope for residents as they can help keep the area safe from the threat of drought and provide the needed water for farmers and residents in the area. Other areas of India have seen similar increases in their water level, including seven reservoirs in Mumbai at the end of 2024. The Stanley Reservoir in Mettur also saw a 1-foot increase in a single day this year.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



