Villagers sound alarm over toxic water source destroying crops: 'We have to cover our noses and mouths'

While the Sutang River once irrigated crops, farmers and locals now report that the polluted waters are doing more harm than good.

What's happening?

The Sutang River runs for around 51 miles between India and Bangladesh. Residents along the river's stretch have said that around 35 factories release industrial waste into the river, according to the Daily Star.

Shafik Mia of Bhadgari village told bdnews24: "We're suffering because of the toxic river water. We have to cross the river for work every day, and the water triggers itching when it comes in contact with the skin."

Many farmers rely on the river, but the Daily Post explained that industrial pollution has led to failed crops.

Md Shakir Ahammed, a lecturer at Habiganj Agricultural University, said that a team is testing for heavy metals and other pollutants.

"We have already confirmed the presence of microplastics in both water and fish samples," Ahammed told bdnews24.

Locals also explained to the publication that they must contend with the smell of the river.

"We have to cover our noses and mouths on the way to school," said Gulnahar Begum, an assistant teacher in Sadhur Bazar.

The Sutang River joins other rivers in Southeast Asia in being polluted by microplastics. A study published in APN Science Bulletin found microplastics in the Chao Phraya River in Thailand, the Citarum River in Indonesia, and the Saigon River in Vietnam.

Why is river pollution concerning?

Holding companies accountable to environmental stewardship is important not only to preserve human health but also to keep habitats healthy for wildlife.

Microplastic pollution and exposure lead to many dangers that we are starting to understand better — even though researchers are still determining the exact link to various health conditions.

Microplastics have been found everywhere on the planet, from human brains to snow in Antarctica. Our plastic overuse has enabled this, but microplastics are thought to have serious health consequences for people.

Cell damage, reproductive issues, and cardiovascular problems are among the dangers linked to microplastics.

They also pose a risk to environmental health. Since they take so long to decompose, they linger in ecosystems and can pass through food chains and food supplies.

What's being done about microplastics and pollution?

Certain governments are working to implement policies that can reduce the spread of microplastics.

For example, in 2014, then-Illinois Governor Pat Quinn banned synthetic plastic microbeads from the beauty industry to protect waterways. In 2023, the European Union banned glitter.

Researchers are working to develop microplastic filters for drinking water, which would help to prevent microplastic ingestion.

As individuals, we can work toward a cleaner future by recycling properly and, importantly, reducing our plastic use to prevent more plastics from entering the environment.

