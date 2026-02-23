  • Outdoors Outdoors

California swimmer stunned by 'once-in-a-lifetime' sea creature spotting: 'In the presence of a legend'

They are not usually found so close to the surface.

by Daysia Tolentino
One diver recently spotted a stunning king-of-the-salmon ribbon fish, a rare specimen to see in the wild.

Photo Credit: iStock

One diver recently spotted a stunning king-of-the-salmon ribbon fish, a rare specimen to see in the wild.

What's happening?

Ted Judah, a recreational scuba diver, saw the fish in Monterey Bay in California, according to SFGATE. The king-of-the-salmon is typically found 3,000 feet below the sea or deeper, so this was a "once-in-a-lifetime" sighting. 

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute noted that "if you do happen to find one at the end of your fishing line, or stumble across one washed up on the beach, take note, because you are in the presence of a legend."

Some cultures find it to be a bad omen to find a king-of-the-salmon so close to the surface. This sighting raises questions about why the fish was found so high up.

Why is this king-of-the-salmon spotting concerning?

While king-of-the-salmon are not considered endangered, they are not usually found where Judah saw this one. 

Instead, they are typically found in the ocean's "twilight zone," a cold and dark region that lies 200 to 1,000 meters below the surface. However, this region of the sea is at risk due to warming ocean temperatures.

Experts have sounded the alarm about the impact of rising temperatures in the twilight zone. It could lead to species population decline in the range of 20% to 40% by the end of the century, according to CNN. If air pollution persists at its current pace, the outlet reported, the twilight zone could be "depleted within 150 years."

As habitats face threats due to human-driven climate change, wildlife are becoming displaced. While it is rare to see a king-of-the-salmon near the ocean's surface, it does underscore the reality of changes in the ecosystem. 

What's being done?

Researchers have been looking at ways to preserve the twilight zone and the creatures within it, including the king-of-the-salmon. 

Some experts, such as those at the International Union for Conservation of Nature Congress, are taking action to prevent harmful activities in the ocean region. This includes increased scrutiny around fishing projects, geoengineering, and deep-sea mining.

Which of these savings plans for rooftop solar panels would be most appealing for you?

Save $1,000 this year 💸

Save less this year but $20k in 10 years 💰

Save less in 10 years but $80k in 20 years 🤑

Couldn't pay me to go solar 😒

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider