California swimmer stunned by 'once-in-a-lifetime' sea creature spotting: 'In the presence of a legend'

They are not usually found so close to the surface.

One diver recently spotted a stunning king-of-the-salmon ribbon fish, a rare specimen to see in the wild.

What's happening?

Ted Judah, a recreational scuba diver, saw the fish in Monterey Bay in California, according to SFGATE. The king-of-the-salmon is typically found 3,000 feet below the sea or deeper, so this was a "once-in-a-lifetime" sighting.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute noted that "if you do happen to find one at the end of your fishing line, or stumble across one washed up on the beach, take note, because you are in the presence of a legend."

Some cultures find it to be a bad omen to find a king-of-the-salmon so close to the surface. This sighting raises questions about why the fish was found so high up.

Why is this king-of-the-salmon spotting concerning?

While king-of-the-salmon are not considered endangered, they are not usually found where Judah saw this one.

Instead, they are typically found in the ocean's "twilight zone," a cold and dark region that lies 200 to 1,000 meters below the surface. However, this region of the sea is at risk due to warming ocean temperatures.

Experts have sounded the alarm about the impact of rising temperatures in the twilight zone. It could lead to species population decline in the range of 20% to 40% by the end of the century, according to CNN. If air pollution persists at its current pace, the outlet reported, the twilight zone could be "depleted within 150 years."

As habitats face threats due to human-driven climate change, wildlife are becoming displaced. While it is rare to see a king-of-the-salmon near the ocean's surface, it does underscore the reality of changes in the ecosystem.

What's being done?

Researchers have been looking at ways to preserve the twilight zone and the creatures within it, including the king-of-the-salmon.

Some experts, such as those at the International Union for Conservation of Nature Congress, are taking action to prevent harmful activities in the ocean region. This includes increased scrutiny around fishing projects, geoengineering, and deep-sea mining.

