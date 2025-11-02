Officials debate future plans for ocean 'twilight zone': 'We see great potential'

In an effort to protect biodiversity, experts are pushing for enhanced scrutiny on new commercial activities in one of the planet's most vulnerable zones.

As reported by Mongabay, delegates at the International Union for Conservation of Nature Congress in Abu Dhabi voted to protect the ocean's mesopelagic, or "twilight," zone. The measure they voted on called for greater caution when approving future fishing, geoengineering, and deep-sea mining projects.

The mesopelagic zone is a biodiverse part of the ocean that lies 656 to 3,280 feet beneath the surface. It has reduced sunlight and varying degrees of pressure.

It's also home to a unique ecosystem filled with up to 90% of all fish biomass, including fish, crustaceans, and cephalopods. These species often venture up to the surface to feed. When they swim back home, they carry carbon into the deep sea, regulating our climate.

"We see great potential in the mesopelagic part of the ocean," said Esben Sverdrup-Jensen, president of the European Association of Fish Producers Organisations. "72% of earth is covered in water yet less than 10% of our food comes from the oceans. If the mesopelagic biomass is sustainably managed, the potential of this resource is limitless."

The zone, however, has become especially vulnerable to increasing pollution levels and industrial activities like fishing and deep-sea mining. Its role as a climate regulator and the slow-reproducing nature of many marine species make it particularly susceptible to threats like ocean deoxygenation, which is worsened by rising temperatures.

In April, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that pushed for the U.S. to maintain "leadership in deep sea science and technology and seabed mineral resources."

This included further development of the deep-sea mining industry by promoting the exploration and development of critical minerals in vulnerable marine ecosystems.

Chris Dorsett, vice president of Ocean Conservancy, explained to Mongabay that the IUCN motion is a "great step in raising awareness" regarding the importance of the vulnerable mesopelagic zone.

"Our hope is catalyzing action in other fora to implement on-the-water protections," said Dorsett. "The IUCN has often been an incubator for policy ideas that then get legs and move into implementation in other processes."

