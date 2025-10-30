Incredible donation set to transform vast area of US land: 'The capstone of the more than 2 decades'

"We want to share the wonderful experience."

A family's decadeslong dedication to protecting nature has blossomed into a public treasure in Michigan's heartland.

Nearly 99 acres of land in Ovid, just north of Lansing, have become the Kindel Natural Area, a new nature preserve donated to the Mid-Michigan Land Conservancy. It's open year-round for hiking, cross-country skiing, birdwatching, and more outdoor fun.

MLive reported that the property — a mix of savannah, forest, and wetland — borders Sleepy Hollow State Park and will be managed as both a wildlife refuge and carbon sink, meaning its thriving native plants will capture more planet-warming carbon dioxide than they emit.

The conservancy plans to remove invasive species and preserve the site's open-canopy grasslands to help native species flourish.

"It has been a nature haven for us, our two sons, and daughter," said Paul Kindel, who donated the land with his wife, Judy, after caring for it since 1971. "We want to share the wonderful experience of connecting with nature on land that has not been developed and is near population centers."

The Kindels' gift also supports a goal to protect 30% of the world's lands and waters by 2030, a benchmark conservationists say is vital for stabilizing global ecosystems and preserving biodiversity.

Those interested in conserving wildlife and protecting ecosystems in their neighborhoods can take local action. Even if you don't have much time, donating money to climate causes is a huge help for projects similar to the Kindel Natural Area.

Visitors to the area can explore its scenic trails, enjoy viewing wildlife, and experience firsthand the couple's lifelong vision: land that remains wild, open, and accessible to everyone.

For the conservancy, this gift represents a legacy.

Executive director Jared Harmon called the donation "the capstone of the more than two decades that Paul has worked tirelessly to help amass the more than 3,000 acres of land the conservancy now protects from development in perpetuity."

