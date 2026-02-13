US customs agents make concerning discovery inside bag of seeds at major airport: 'One of the many significant threats'

"Known to be extremely difficult to detect."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted the remains of a khapra beetle, considered the world's most destructive grain pest, at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, highlighting the threat invasive species can pose to agriculture.

What's happening?

According to a news release, agriculture specialists discovered a single cast skin from a khapra beetle inside a bag of undeclared seeds in April.

The unreported material was found during a routine secondary screening. Authorities confiscated the seeds and educated the traveler about declaration requirements before allowing them to continue.

Extensive laboratory work was required to verify the specimen. Specialists suspected the pest's presence but couldn't make a definitive determination without a detailed analysis. The insect shares characteristics with similar species, requiring microscopic examination to reach a conclusive identification.

"Khapra beetle is one of the many significant threats we face at our borders," area port director Fadia Pastilong stated. "This particularly destructive insect is known to be extremely difficult to detect, which is why even intercepting a cast skin is a big deal."

Why is this story important?

Invasive species can devastate ecosystems by outcompeting native populations for vital resources. When non-native pests establish themselves in new environments, they can disrupt food chains and damage habitats, threatening species that evolved without defenses against these invaders.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

The khapra beetle renders stored grain wholly unusable once it infiltrates storage facilities, per the release.

The insect's survival mechanisms can make getting rid of them difficult. They can survive for long periods without food and withstand many chemical treatments, typically requiring years of sustained effort and major financial investment to complete.

What's being done about invasive species?

Federal authorities treat this beetle as a critical concern, regardless of whether it's living or deceased. Agricultural specialists at every entry point screen baggage and cargo to stop prohibited materials from entering the country.

You can support native ecosystems in your own community and backyard by choosing native plants for landscaping, which naturally resist local pests and support local wildlife while requiring fewer resources than non-native alternatives.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.