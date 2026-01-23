  • Outdoors Outdoors

Scientists issue warning over explosive breeding of harmful creatures: 'An asymmetrical competitive situation'

It can have massive economic costs.

by Simon Sage
A recent study of ocean life off the coast of Turkey has revealed that warmer Mediterranean temperatures are leading to an invasion of lionfish.

Photo Credit: iStock

A new marine threat is invading Mediterranean waters, according to the Anadolu Agency

What's happening?

A recent study of ocean life off the coast of Turkey has revealed that warmer Mediterranean temperatures are leading to an explosion in lionfish breeding. 

As lionfish are native to warm tropical waters, increasing temperatures give them an advantage over Mediterranean fish with smaller spawning windows. Lionfish were observed reproducing from March through November. Native species were only active in a four- to five-month period. 

According to the Anadolu Agency, report author Taner Yildiz said "an asymmetrical competitive situation emerges" compared to the spawning habits of local species. 

Turkey isn't alone in this threat. Lionfish have equally invaded American shores

Why are invasive species important?

A major contributor to the warming of the Mediterranean is atmospheric pollution, which traps heat that is then transferred to the seas and oceans. Ocean warming alone is disrupting natural migration patterns, but it can also provide an increasingly ideal home for invasive species

When a plant or animal is moved into a new habitat, it's free of the predators that historically kept its population in check. In a new environment, invasive species can outcompete native species, monopolize resources, and lead to a downturn in biodiversity. 

As biodiversity declines, so too do the ecosystem services people depend on. By one tally, invasive species cause hundreds of billions of dollars in economic costs worldwide every year. 

In this instance, lionfish could seriously disrupt the commercial Mediterranean fisheries of red mullet, pandora, gilthead seabream, and grouper.

What's being done about lionfish?

Some enterprising individuals have taken to hunting and cooking lionfish to tamp down the invasive spread, but additional concerted efforts are needed.

While eradicating lionfish from the Mediterranean is likely impossible at this point, a proposed invasive species monitoring center in Turkey's Antalya province could help continually detect and assess the growing threat, according to Yildiz, per the Anadolu Agency.

