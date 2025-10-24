Experts thrilled as rare creature returns to US region: 'A tremendous amount of work'

One of Michigan's most endangered species, the Karner blue butterfly, appears to be making a comeback after being spotted in the Lower Peninsula.

As reported by Up North Live, the critically endangered species has been seen in and around the Muskegon River. The butterfly only lives in a few selected habitats and has suffered significantly because of the destruction and degradation of its native habitat, which has mostly been converted to agricultural land.

🦋 Hope for the Karner blue butterfly! Once nearly extinct in Michigan, fewer than 100 in 2018.



This endangered species has now rebounded to ~10,000, thanks to habitat restoration across western counties.



A testament to conservation in action! https://t.co/LwDzgGG47L — Endangered Species Coalition (@endangered) August 20, 2025

The butterfly population started to decline after the 1970s, and in 2018, it was estimated that there were just 100 left in the state. However, numbers have increased dramatically following substantial efforts to restore its habitat, with the latest estimates putting the population closer to 10,000.

"There's been a tremendous amount of work with National Forest Service and Michigan Conservation Units like the DNR [Department of Natural Resources] to restore habitat space for this butterfly to make sure that lands are managed in a manner that provide it both food and shelter," said Duke Elsner, a retired Michigan State University Extension Service educator, per Up North Live.

Elsner explained that the best thing people can do to protect the butterfly further is to limit the use of pesticides.

Habitat restoration and limiting the use of pesticides are important for protecting a wide range of native plants and animals from population decline. Butterflies are important pollinators that help safeguard food production, and without them, it would not be possible to produce the amount of food needed to feed everyone.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

More than 100 crops grown in the U.S. rely on pollinators, including almonds, non-citrus fruit trees, berries, melons, and squash. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the added revenue to crop production from pollinators is valued at $18 billion.

The good news is that globally, we are starting to recognize the importance of protecting ecosystems. Restoring native habitats by removing invasive species and focusing on native plants and wildlife can help provide functioning ecosystems that provide us with a range of services, such as clean air and water, that are key to a healthy life.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.