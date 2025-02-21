Officials issue warning after brutal kangaroo attack leaves man hospitalized: 'We urge people to stay away'

"Kangaroos are wild animals that can be aggressive or ultimately dangerous."

A startling kangaroo attack in Queensland, Australia, has prompted officials to issue public safety warnings, highlighting the growing challenge of keeping both people and wildlife safe as communities expand, reported ABC News.

What happened?

A man in his 50s ended up in the hospital after a kangaroo attacked him outside his home in Willows. The incident occurred as he walked to his car near the Gemfields, about 300 kilometers (186 miles) west of Rockhampton.

The attack left him with severe chest wounds and deep cuts on his arms. Emergency crews rushed him to Emerald Hospital before transferring him to Rockhampton Hospital, where he remained stable.

"The poor man was in a hell of a mess," Rick Underhill, Willows Rural Fire Brigade first officer, told ABC News.

According to Underhill, the man "came out of his house, walked around to get into his ute to drive up to the shop and there was a buck [male kangaroo] and doe [female kangaroo] there and the doe took off and the buck bloody attacked him and really attacked him in a big way."

Why are kangaroo encounters becoming concerning?

The attack points to growing tensions between humans and wildlife as communities expand into natural habitats. The male kangaroo, estimated at 2 meters tall, was one of two aggressive males now threatening residents in an area where kangaroos typically coexist peacefully with people.

"Normally, the kangaroos in town here are quite pleasant and people feed them and think they're wonderful," Underhill said. "These roos have been around here for years and we've never had a problem before, but unfortunately, these two big bucks have taken it in their heads to attack people."

What's being done about dangerous wildlife encounters?

Queensland's Department of Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation is working with the Central Highlands Regional Council to protect both residents and wildlife.

"Officers from the department have been in contact with local authorities to obtain further information regarding the incident and to establish an appropriate response to reduce the risk to the public," a department spokesperson said, per ABC News.

Officials urge residents and tourists to stay away from wild kangaroos and report dangerous encounters to 1300 130 372. "This unfortunate incident is an important reminder that kangaroos are wild animals that can be aggressive or ultimately dangerous," the spokesperson added. "We urge people to stay away from kangaroos they see in the wild."

