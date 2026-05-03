Pet kangaroo's escape highlights growing problem with exotic animal regulations in US

"Nobody's gonna believe that you got punched by a kangaroo in Crawford County, Kansas."

A kangaroo's Easter Sunday escape in Kansas prompted increased scrutiny on the state's and others' exotic pet policies.

What's happening?

As KAKE News reported, the kangaroo was still on the loose a week later and was last seen April 7. The animal's owners were not from Kansas, according to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

The authorities took to Facebook to get the word out. The notice advised against getting too close to the kangaroo.

"Don't approach it if you do see it, because I saw a video of one squaring up on somebody like a boxer once, and nobody's gonna believe that you got punched by a kangaroo in Crawford County, Kansas," the sheriff's office said alongside a picture of the marsupial.

Why is exotic pet ownership alarming?

Nineteen states enforce comprehensive restrictions on exotic pet ownership, while Kansas permits it with the appropriate licensing through the Department of Wildlife and Parks, per KOAM News Now.

Under the law, owners must secure a Class C license, obtain proof of liability insurance, put together a facility inspection plan, and fulfill other specified requirements. It's unclear which state the owners of this kangaroo came from, but the escape reveals the danger of exotic pet ownership.

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It's not as rare as one would think. Approximately 1 in 10 households in the United States own an exotic pet, per the World Animal Foundation. Properly caring for these animals creates a different level of challenge than taking care of a cat or dog.

When they escape they can be threats to themselves, other creatures, ecosystems, and public safety.

For instance, an escaped zebra in Tennessee resulted in a dicey situation on a highway. Invasive exotic pets such as iguanas can wreak havoc on ecosystems all around the world.

Exotic snakes can turn on their owners, as a collector found out in painful fashion.

What's being done about exotic pet ownership?

The kangaroo's escape put inconsistent regulations on exotic pets in the spotlight. One way to reduce the chance for problems is to implement bans on owning specific animals. British Columbia last year weighed doing just that for ocelots and European wildcats, for example.

Another way to combat the exotic pet trade is for officials to confiscate animals that reach the United States via smuggling or poaching. Individuals can report illegally owned pets.

Still, as long as exotic pet ownership is allowed in some areas, instances like this one will be inevitable even if owners follow legal guidelines.

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