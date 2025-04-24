Scary video shows tourist tempting fate after approaching wild animal from behind: 'They are ferocious fighters'

"They will certainly get up in your grill if they feel threatened."

Seeing kangaroos in the wild is a dream for many travelers to Australia.

But as one tourist learned the hard way, wild kangaroos are fast, reactive, and intimidating creatures that can threaten people's safety.

In an Instagram post, Tourons of National Parks (@touronsofnationalparks) shared a video of a woman who got dangerously close to a kangaroo in New South Wales' Kangaroo Valley.

In the video, the woman approaches the kangaroo from behind and then is forced to run and duck for cover when the kangaroo turns and charges at her.

"Roos aren't exactly placid or timid creatures," read the caption, with the comments originally from LadBible. "They will certainly get up in your grill if they feel threatened, and it looks like that's exactly what's happened."

Approaching a kangaroo or any other wild animal is never a smart idea. Doing so is reckless and can risk your life and the lives of innocent animals who feel threatened by human encroachment.

Urban sprawl and our changing climate are driving wild animals out of their natural habitats and into neighborhoods where human encounters are more common.

Meanwhile, tourists continue tempting fate by getting too close to wildlife and narrowly escaping with their lives.

Wildlife encounters are now frequently captured on video and shared on social media, sparking online debates about the coexistence of humans and nature. Increasing public awareness about the dangers of such encounters can help educate people about responsible ways to observe wildlife from a safe distance.

For example, Instagram users had no shortage of opinions and criticism about the woman's risky kangaroo encounter in New South Wales.

"She was lucky she fell over, or he would have had her," one Instagrammer commented. "They are ferocious fighters."

"I wish people would think about how they'd feel if some creature crept up on them in their house," another Instagrammer wrote.

Someone else pleaded, "Leave our roos alone."

