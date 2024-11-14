Experts issue PSA after tourist-related incidents put kangaroos in critical danger: 'There are signs there to discourage people'

Wildlife officials and rescuers warn that animals like kangaroos may appear friendly, but they can be unpredictable.

Wild kangaroos in Australia are getting caught in a tough spot — with their heads in plastic garbage bin lids. Victoria wildlife officials are warning the public about the dangers of such travel trash bins — and the risks of feeding the famed marsupials.

What's happening?

Kangaroos in Victoria's Grampians National Park have a new hobby: dumpster diving. Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports multiple kangaroos have caught their heads in the revolving lids of plastic garbage bins used by park visitors.

Wildlife rescuers tell the Australian Broadcasting Corporation this out-of-character behavior is most likely due to tourists feeding the animals — and the kangaroos eventually looking for more.

Many tourists are drawn to Grampians National Park to view its robust kangaroo population and other wildlife. But some visitors have taken to feeding or leaving food out for kangaroos to get a good look at the beloved marsupials.

"There are signs there to discourage people from feeding them, but most [tourists] want a close encounter with a kangaroo," Wildwood Wildlife Shelter manager Pam Turner told Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

To help curb the problem, wildlife rescuers are asking visitors to stop leaving lidded garbage bins outside their cabins or camper vans when visiting the national park.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"Unfortunately, these bins are not designed with kangaroos in mind, so once his head was in the bin, he can't retract his head," Turner told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation of one particularly stuck kangaroo.

To free kangaroos trapped in garbage bin lids, wildlife officers must tranquilize the animals for safety. According to a Sydney Morning Herald report, tranquilizing kangaroos can lead to a possibility of trauma, injury, or even death.

Why is it bad to feed wildlife like kangaroos?

Wildlife officials and rescuers warn that animals like kangaroos may appear friendly, but they can be unpredictable. Feeding wild animals can result in injury or death, both to the animals and to humans who may provoke an attack. Kangaroo attacks do happen, though they are exceedingly rare.

Feeding kangaroos and other wildlife can expose the animals to disease and viruses, interfere with natural feeding patterns, and expose them to poor nutrition. It also can cause behavioral changes, like dangerous dumpster diving.

"Generally, people don't see that in the moment, so they're probably less aware of the longer-term issues that feeding wildlife causes," Katherine Whittaker, senior wildlife projects officer at the Victoria State Department, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

What's being done about tourists feeding kangaroos?

At Grampians National Park, officials have posted signs discouraging visitors from feeding kangaroos. There are also laws in place to fine and penalize those caught feeding native animals, though wildlife experts tell the Australian Broadcasting Corporation these laws are hard to enforce.

If you ever find yourself in close quarters with a wild kangaroo, the Queensland Government advises keeping plenty of space between you and the animal. Avoid approaching wild kangaroos — and learn to recognize warning signs of aggressive behavior. This includes a kangaroo rubbing its chest, standing up and urinating, or sparring with other kangaroos.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.