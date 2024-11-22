Experts are creating one of the world's most innovative batteries inside an old coal plant: 'An exciting step forward'

The project features a sodium-sulfur power pack that can store renewable energy for up to six hours.

Queensland clean energy experts are working on a crowning battery achievement Down Under, according to a press release from developer CleanCo, a state-owned enterprise.

The project in Australia features a sodium-sulfur power pack that can store renewable energy for up to six hours. If built, the storage facility would be housed on the site of a former coal-fired power plant, signaling the commitment of Queensland leaders to transition to more planet-friendly energy, according to the release.

The sodium-sulfur battery type is among lithium-ion alternatives being developed at labs around the planet that leverage cheaper materials to provide better, safer results. The Aussie version has a stackable, modular design meant to maximize space, according to CleanCo.

The "battery represents an exciting step forward in CleanCo's mission to lead Queensland's path to net-zero," CEO Tom Metcalfe said in the news release.

Reaching net-zero emissions is the often-cited goal of governments and companies, referring to the removal of the same amount of air pollution as is being produced.

The CleanCo project is ironically being planned in what is known as Australia's "Sunshine State."

The pilot battery would be connected to the grid at the Swanbank Clean Energy Hub, near an area of high power demand. The power pack includes tech from Australia's Allset Energy and input from experts at the Queensland University of Technology, according to the CleanCo report.

Large-scale battery storage is crucial to saving intermittent renewable electricity for later use. Tesla's big, lithium-ion Megapacks are already deployed at locations around the world. And other companies are developing similar energy storing units, as well.

On the energy production side, Meta and Microsoft are among large tech businesses investing in solar and even nuclear projects to create cleaner energy to offset incredible data center power demand. Goldman Sachs reports those facilities already consume up to 2% — and rising — of global electricity.

That's part of the reason why storing energy for times of peak use is crucial.

"The trial at Swanbank will allow us to explore the commercial and operational potential of long-duration energy storage, enabling us to meet the evolving needs of our customers with reliable, sustainable energy solutions," Metcalfe said in the CleanCo release.

It's a concept applicable at homes, as well. Residential battery storage, coupled with solar panels, can provide cleaner power and additional revenue streams. Virtual power plants are networks of home-based packs, like the Tesla Powerwall or the German-designed Ampere.StoragePro, that can send stored energy from rooftops to the grid during high demand. The homeowner is paid for the power.

In the U.S., tax incentives remain available to make the cost of the setups more affordable. And a government study recently found that rooftop systems save homeowners nearly $700 a year in energy costs, on average. That's even after factoring out expenses.

In Queensland, initial studies are expected to finish early next year. If all goes well, the battery could be storing power by the middle of 2026, according to CleanCo.

"Projects such as this create a vital link to Australia's successful energy transition," Allset Managing Director Thomas Buschkuehl said in the news release.

