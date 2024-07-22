Officials open investigation after uncovering more than 80 kangaroos found dead following brutal attack: 'It was pretty horrific'

The disturbing discovery of 84 dead kangaroos in Victoria prompted authorities to open an investigation into what appeared to be two mass killings.

What's happening?

In late June, the state Conservation Regulator was alerted to 65 dead kangaroos near Gobarup and another 19 near Horsham, almost 150 miles to the west, as the Guardian reported. The eastern gray kangaroos had suffered gunshot wounds and seemed to have been run over by a vehicle.

Three kangaroos were still alive but had to be euthanized, and two joeys as well as one adult were rescued, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported. The bodies of those found outside of Gobarup were spread over 190 hectares (over 469 acres).

"It was pretty horrific. ... They had broken legs, gunshot wounds. It was shocking," said Tania Begg, who made the discovery and called law enforcement. "This is the worst thing I've seen."

Why is the killing of kangaroos important?

Since 2019, Victoria has allowed the culling of kangaroos by authorized harvesters, the ABC previously reported. Last year, the quota increased by nearly 40,000 to 166,750. No more than 10% of the estimated population can be killed annually.

The outlet noted that the creatures compete with livestock and damage fences. Animal rights groups have demanded the program end, citing cruelty, mismanagement, and poor regulation.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The issue isn't going away anytime soon, as the kangaroo population is booming. In 2009, there were about 27 million kangaroos in Australia; 11 years later, there were 42.7 million. Some have called for the animals to be more widely eaten, which is similar to what's being done with the invasive lionfish along the U.S. East Coast and in the Caribbean Sea.

Since the use of land for agriculture is a major driver of rising temperatures around the world, finding alternatives to raising cattle will be an essential part of the green transformation. Plant-based "meats" are one healthier option (for people and the planet), but swapping beef and other polluting meats for kangaroo meat in Australia seems like a simple solution.

What's being done about the kangaroo population?

In the Australian Capital Territory, the government has used an immunocontraceptive vaccine to try to control the kangaroo population, as CNN detailed. But the expensive approach isn't anything more than a complementary measure, nor is it scalable.

And even with it, some culling is necessary to protect other species and the environment. To ensure the initiative is being carried out in the most ethical and sustainable way, the government and conservation organizations need to work together to agree on a long-term solution.

In the meantime, those who criminally kill kangaroos risk hefty fines and jail time.

"It is illegal to hunt, destroy or injure wildlife in Victoria, with penalties of more than $9,000 and six months in prison for each offence," the Guardian reported. "Additional animal cruelty breaches can cost offenders more than $98,000 or two years in prison."

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.