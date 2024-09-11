Major aerospace companies join forces to address alarming space debris problem: 'This collaboration is crucial'

By extending the lifespan of satellites and reducing the need for replacements, we cut pollution and costs for space missions.

What happens to old satellites once they're no longer in use? They don't just disappear into thin air. Fortunately, two major players in the space industry are joining forces to tackle out-of-this-world pollution.

Airbus Defence and Space and Astroscale UK have just announced a partnership, according to BusinessGreen. These forward-thinking organizations are joining forces to create a more sustainable space environment, focusing on satellite servicing and space debris removal.

This collaboration aims to address space sustainability and satellite longevity. These companies' key objectives are exploring ways to identify, capture, and remove space debris from Earth's orbit and developing technologies to maintain, repair, and enhance satellites while they're still up there.

A cleaner orbit isn't just good for astronauts and satellites. It's great for us here on Earth, too.

By extending the lifespan of satellites and reducing the need for replacements, we cut pollution and costs for space missions. That means more efficient and cost-effective services for things we use every day, like weather forecasts, navigation, and global connectivity.

These companies are even exploring ways to build and assemble spacecraft components directly in space. This approach could lead to a true circular economy in space, where resources are reused and repurposed, resulting in less waste and a healthier planet.

Patrick Wood, head of space systems UK at Airbus Defence and Space, emphasized this mission's importance, saying, "With thousands of tons of space junk in orbit, ensuring space sustainability is vital to protect the space environment and the satellites which are key to our daily lives, providing navigation and global connectivity, climate monitoring and accurate weather forecasts," per Business Green.

Nick Shave, managing director of Astroscale UK, shared the excitement. "Our combined efforts will not only enhance the longevity and efficiency of space assets but also contribute to building a circular economy in space, where resources are reused and repurposed," he said.

"This collaboration is crucial for addressing the challenges of space debris and ensuring a sustainable space environment for future generations."

So, next time you check your phone's GPS or tune in to a weather report, remember that there's a team of hardworking men and women keeping our orbit clean and our planet happy. That's what we call stellar effort.

