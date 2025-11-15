Park visitor sparks outrage after capturing photo of absurd behavior in forbidden area: 'I was furious'

"This is SO common sense not to do."

A park-goer's photo of what appears to be a utility terrain vehicle driven off-road at Joshua Tree National Park has sparked outrage online, with commenters urging the original poster to report the incident to park authorities.

The image, shared on Reddit's r/NationalPark community, shows a large UTV parked on the Cap Rock Trail, rather than using the designated parking lot directly adjacent.

The post's author, who said they saw the photo in another park subreddit, didn't hide their frustration: "Saw this post on the Olympic National Park subreddit about obnoxious people going out of the trail. The distance from the parking lot (mostly empty) to where he is was literally 30 seconds on foot."

The Cap Rock Trail is a popular, easy loop in the park's western section — a place where visitors come to check out unique rock formations among the namesake Joshua trees. Driving onto it isn't just disrespectful to other park visitors; it's also dangerous for the fragile desert ecosystem. Vehicle tires can crush slow-growing plants, compact soil that's essential for native flora, and frighten or injure animals that call the area home.

The UTV in the photo is surrounded by Joshua trees, which are an important part of the desert ecosystem. Not only are they a unique part of the landscape that many park visitors come to admire, but they also provide homes for many desert animals, like wood rats, desert night lizards, and Scott's orioles.

The National Park Service urges visitors to stick to designated roads and trails to protect the landscape, its inhabitants, and visitors — plus, vehicles like the one in the photo are downright prohibited in the park. Even a short off-road detour can leave marks that last for years in a sensitive environment.

As commenters pointed out, incidents like this are inexcusable.

One person wrote, "Joshua Trees are SO unfortunately easy to knock over with a truck, and this is SO common sense not to do … Don't go off road is the default rule."

Many commenters urged the OP to report the driver, which they did.

"I actually got into my car, found a ranger, gave them the picture and information, and they radioed in to find a ranger in the area. They said they will def ticket him," they wrote. "I was furious, I'd never seen something so stupid and absurd in a national park."

