Bystander stunned after watching tourists blatantly ignore national park rules: 'Why are people like this?'

Getting out and about in nature can lead to better mental health, improved circulation, lower cholesterol, and reduced blood pressure, among other benefits. But the instruction to get "among nature" shouldn't always be taken so literally.

One tourist at Rainier National Park in Washington State was furious after a group of fellow visitors decided that staying on designated trails wasn't enough to get the full experience of a wildflower meadow. Instead, they had to walk among the flora.

"Why are people like this?" they asked the r/PNWhiking subreddit, sharing a picture of the situation and wondering why anyone would think it's a good idea to trample lush flora.

The National Park Service calls on visitors to its sites to observe park etiquette and not leave trails unless it's absolutely necessary.

"Going off trail can damage or kill certain plant or animal species, and can hurt the ecosystems that surround the trail," the NPS website reads.

Additionally, the organization provides a reminder that tourists should follow the "leave no trace" mantra: leaving any area you found in the same or better condition as you found it and avoiding moving or damaging rocks, vegetation, and artifacts.

Anyone ignoring this guidance is not only showing a serious disregard for the park and its animal and plant inhabitants, but they will also likely cause stress and irritation to other parkgoers looking to disconnect from the rest of the world while experiencing the wonders of nature.

If people continue wandering off trails and damaging plant life, it's likely the park will further restrict what visitors are able to do, ruining the experience for future tourists and locals.

But it's not only stepping on vegetation that tourists have been caught doing. Many have also been ignoring park rules regarding animals, getting too close and putting the creatures under stress.

The impacts of these actions could cause serious damage to the delicate ecosystem balance, such as reducing pollinator numbers and encouraging the spread of invasive species.

It's no surprise, then, that Redditors were similarly outraged by the picture of the folks frolicking in the flowers.

"We went last weekend, same thing," one user said. "I shouted, 'oh look how special these people are! The ones that get to cross the ropes!' There was a guy literally laying in the meadows."

"From what I've seen on other posts, it's best to say something or warn them that a park ranger is coming!" another added.

