Creature that can 'punch [its] way through aquarium glass' found inhabiting new waters: 'It's not something to celebrate'

New Zealand officials are investigating the appearance of Japanese mantis shrimp in the country's northern coastal waters, reported Phys.org.

What's happening?

Researchers trapping invasive Asian paddle crabs in Tauranga Harbor got more than they bargained for when they caught a Japanese mantis shrimp, according to a December Facebook post from the Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

"It's the first time one has been found in the Bay of Plenty region, but it's not something to celebrate," officials said.

While researchers have formally identified just one specimen, the public has reported several additional sightings. Officials are using these reports to assess how widespread the species might be in the harbor.

The creature received its "thumb splitter" nickname because it's aggressive and "can punch [its] way through aquarium glass," officials explained. These unusual shrimp also make a distinctive "rumbling growl sound."

Why is this invasive shrimp concerning?

When non-native species appear in new environments, they often disrupt the natural balance that keeps ecosystems healthy.

The Japanese mantis shrimp was first spotted in New Zealand in 2010 in Kaipara Harbor, but its spread to a new area signals growing problems for native wildlife.

These aggressive shrimp "can alter native habitats by digging burrows to live in and may compete with native species for food and space," experts said. This competition threatens local marine life that hasn't evolved to deal with these newcomers.

The situation adds to existing problems with other invasive species like the Asian paddle crabs that researchers originally targeted. When native species decline, it affects the entire food web and can reduce the health of coastal waters that people rely on for fishing, recreation, and natural protection.

What's being done about these invasive shrimp?

New Zealand's environmental authorities are taking swift action to address the problem before it grows.

Experts are currently developing a response plan to monitor and potentially control the spread of these invasive shrimp.

Officials have also begun educating the public about identifying the species, noting that "Japanese mantis shrimp can easily be confused with a native species that is of similar size and color." The key differences include "thinner maroon lines running down their bodies and a blue and yellow tail fan," according to officials.

By reporting unusual marine life sightings to local environmental agencies, you can help scientists track invasive species. Early detection gives authorities the best chance to protect native ecosystems before permanent damage occurs.

Some restaurateurs have successfully caught and served invasive species on their menus to combat overpopulation.

