Plant expert issues warning after discovering invasive threat hiding in nursery purchase: 'Buyer beware'

A roadside discovery is stirring concern after a plant expert exposed an invasive species lurking in plain sight.

In a TikTok video, the creator behind the account plants.are.people.too (@plants.are.people.too) shares a close-up look at a rhododendron recently planted near a roadway to reveal a far more troubling presence hiding in the pot: Japanese knotweed, one of the world's most aggressive invasive plants.

According to the expert, the invasive plant likely came embedded in the root ball during transplanting, unnoticed.

"Buyer beware — plant nurseries can act as vectors for invasive species," he said in the caption.

Although the nursery's involvement is not definitively confirmed and the plant could have come from a separate location, the video points out that knotweed is visible on the nursery's property, urging sellers to inspect their potting material and treat any existing infestations.

Japanese knotweed isn't just an eyesore. It can overwhelm entire landscapes, destroy native plant ecosystems, and even damage building foundations and roads. Its rapid underground spread makes it notoriously difficult and expensive to remove.

This is why, when planting at home, it is recommended that people use native plants.

Unlike invasive species, native plants are adapted to local soil, water, and climate conditions, making them significantly easier and cheaper to maintain. They also require less water, help reduce pesticide use, and create vital habitat for pollinators like bees and butterflies, which are essential for our food systems.

These choices not only cut back on water bills but also contribute to a healthier environment overall.

"I guarantee you a proper nursery doesn't have any type of problems like that on the usual basis. It's always unmanaged cheap nurseries who just buy and sell without taking care of the plants," said one angry commenter.

"Time to dig that up and try to burn it out," said another.

