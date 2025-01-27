Expert shares three helpful hacks for picking out the best tree at a nursery: 'Excellent advice'

"Truly one of the best around."

If you are redesigning your yard, you may be in the market for some new trees. One arborist showed Instagram their best quick tips for how to spot the best tree at a nursery.

The scoop

Andrew Conboy (@andrew_the_arborist) is an urban forester who shares gardening ideas and tricks with 184,000 followers. In one clip, he is touring a local plant nursery and pointing out several ways to pick a healthy tree you can enjoy for years.

Next time you are looking for a sapling, follow these guidelines provided by Andrew. The first tip is to look for "a strong central leader and a lack of competing leaders." This means you should keep your eyes peeled for one single trunk that is robust and healthy.

After you find a tree with a robust stem, you should inspect the root ball if you can. If you are able to remove the pot, make sure the roots are healthy and not compacted. "Ideally, you don't want to choose one whose roots are severely circled and whose will be hard to loosen at the time of planting," he writes.

The final thing to look for is where in the pot the root flare is. It's important that the flare is not buried beneath the soil. "This can cause issues for the tree after it has been planted," Andrew says.

How it's working

All these suggestions will allow you to select trees you can plant in your yard that will provide you and your family fun and shade for decades. Trees can be a great addition to your home and neighborhood.

Research has shown that neighborhoods with robust tree cover stay cooler than those without. The Environmental Protection Agency detailed the benefits of trees, especially in urban areas, stating, "Green infrastructure, including urban parks and forestry, can reduce the energy demand of nearby buildings by 10%."

In addition to those cooling advantages, the EPA says that trees can mitigate flooding. "Urban trees can reduce stormwater runoff by absorbing 15 to 27% of annual rainfall," according to the agency, which cited a 2020 study.

Knowing important markers of tree health may also help you keep your own trees in tip-top shape. Many people have faced challenges with trees, including something colloquially known as mulch volcanoes, when the garden cover is piled high around the base of a tree. By staying abreast of tree care information, you can make sure your tree is around for the long haul.

What people are saying

Homeowners and gardeners in the comments were thrilled to learn these useful tips.

"Excellent advice!" one person wrote.

Someone else said, "Truly one of the best around."

"Love the points about staking to get a nice, straight, single leader," another hobbyist added.

