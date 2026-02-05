US military base issues safety warning after wild animal spotted in area: 'Do not run'

The area is home to two types of wild bears.

The United States Air Force is warning people located on base in Japan to watch out for bears.

What happened?

According to military newspaper Stars and Stripes, Misawa Air Base's Outdoor Recreation Center, located in northeastern Japan, shared information about an on-base bear sighting on its Facebook page.

"We had a friend on base tonight," it said.

Although the base didn't share a photo of the bear, it noted that those who spotted the animal saw it near Misawa's ski lodge.

The early-January Facebook post advised people to remain calm if they come across a bear. It also reminded: "Do not run. Make your presence known (firm voice). Back away slowly while facing the bear."

It's worth noting that some experts advise taking different actions depending on the type of bear encountered.

Why is this bear sighting concerning?

Japan is home to the Ussuri brown bear and the Asiatic black bear. Male brown bears in the country may weigh up to about 900 pounds, while male black bears can weigh anywhere from around 130 to 260 pounds.

Over the past 30 years, the number of brown bears in Japan has more than doubled. But while growth in vulnerable populations is often a good sign, human-bear encounters have become a major problem in the country, particularly over the last year.

In fact, according to Stars and Stripes, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force deployed in November 2025 to address the threat of bear attacks. An increase in encounters has resulted in over 200 people injured and 13 dead.

But human-wildlife encounters pose dangers to both people and animals. Many times, when an animal attacks, authorities will attempt to euthanize the creature, whether the animal initiated the incident or not.

Changes in the environment and habitat loss have forced wildlife of all kinds to move to new areas in search of shelter and resources. This often brings animals closer to residential communities, increasing the risk of encounters.

In Japan, experts have attributed the rise in sightings and encounters with bears to reduced availability of the animals' natural diet, increased human activity, and residential encroachment, among other factors.

What's being done about bears in Japan?

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reportedly publicizes an online map to provide up-to-date information on bear sightings. Some residents have also removed alluring nut trees from yards and used noise to scare bears away.

Authorities have also reminded residents that if they come across a bear, they should not stare at it, approach it, or corner it.

More broadly, mitigating the pollution that drives rising temperatures and harms food supplies could be key, as could conserving larger swaths of land for bears to roam freely and uninterrupted.

