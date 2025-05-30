  • Outdoors Outdoors

Onlooker shares upsetting photo in aftermath of park visitors' thoughtless behavior: 'People need to be called out for this kind of thing'

by Jenny Allison
Photo Credit: Reddit

Chicago's Jackson Park is a popular spot for cherry blossom viewing each spring. But recently, one resident arrived to a dismaying sight — trash from a gender reveal party strewn all over the grass.

They shared a photo of the litter on Chicago's subreddit, showing a large pile of blue confetti scattered on the ground.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Commenters were incensed by the thoughtless behavior; one person described it as "horrible," while another called it "absolute garbage behavior." 

One wrote, "Nature offered us such amazing beauty and this is what we have to offer in return. This made me very sad."

Unfortunately, it's hardly the first time that a gender reveal party, in particular, has resulted in environmental damage and danger. From using toxic dye on everything from live birds to entire waterfalls, to starting fires and explosions with pyrotechnics, it seems that some people are willing to cause the suffering of many in exchange for a celebration and some photos.

"Hard to feel happy for people like that," one commenter vented.

"People need to be called out for this kind of thing," another agreed.

Others shared how they'd seen people taking souvenir blossoms — or even entire branches — in addition to shaking petals off the branches to snap a good photo. 

"The folks taking insta pics and purposely shaking the blossoms off for a picture is insane," one said. "You're a full a** grown adult it's so cringe and disrespectful."

Many also compared the behavior — and the lack of intervention or consequences — to Japan, where the country's cherry blossom groves are governed by much stricter etiquette and penalties in order to preserve their beauty and wellness. There, tourists who shake or damage branches are much more rare; the ones who do face immediate backlash.

In the U.S., however, while laws intend to limit disrespectful behavior, it's much more commonplace to see such behavior happening despite them. Part of this is because culprits can be hard to find, particularly if they're in a crowded — or conversely, an isolated — area. But also, it's more culturally acceptable for bystanders to let it slide.

In short, one commenter lamented, "We can't have nice things."

Instead, if you witness somebody intentionally destroying, vandalizing, mutilating, or littering in a shared natural space, intervene if the situation seems safe to do so. You can also look online to find local hotlines to report the incident where appropriate.

