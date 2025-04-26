Video of family picnicking in off-limits national park area sparks outrage: 'There is no respect anymore'

A video recently submitted to Tourons of Yellowstone (@TouronsOfYellowstone) showcases some especially poor behavior at the world-renowned park.

"I saw the touron scout the scene, drive off the road, down the river bed, and set up shop for a nice picnic with the family. Then the feds showed up haha," said submitter Josh Casteen (@joshcasteen). The posted video shows park staff talking with the perpetrators.

The Tourons of Yellowstone account went on to offer some advice to others who might think about doing this sort of thing in national parks: "Please use your head, if you are unsure about something then ask first or look up the info, and try to keep your picnics to the designated areas!"

They mentioned that driving vehicles off park roads or disturbing wildlife can result in a fine of up to $5,000 and six months in prison. Those go up to $50,000 and one year in prison if involving an endangered species, and $20,000 and two years for archaeological disturbances. Full details on Yellowstone Park regulations can be found here.

Irresponsible driving around the park has led to miles-long traffic jams, disturbing bison, abducting elk, and destroying habitat. Keeping vehicles in designated areas prevents erosion of pristine habitat that parks are trying to preserve.

It also gives wildlife the space it needs to behave naturally to find food and mate. Human presence can spook animals and change their behavior for the worse in unforeseen ways. While one transgression might not seem like a big deal, many others don't get spotted, and having no rules could lead to a slippery slope of everyone wanting to do this or go off-roading with ATVs in unsanctioned areas. The environment pays a price over time.

Instagram commenters were enraged at the tourists cutting across the Yellowstone riverbed.

"Just glad to see someone who blatantly breaks the rules get caught for a change," said one viewer.

"People think they are so entitled. There is no respect anymore," said another.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.