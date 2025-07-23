Workers share satisfying time-lapse video after ripping out dangerous plants: 'Keep up the awesome work'

A time-lapse video on Instagram from the Washington State Department of Ecology (@ecologywa) is gaining serious attention. It shows the impressive before-and-after effects of removing invasive ivy from a local habitat, and it has people talking.

In the video, you can watch as a Washington Conservation Corps crew works to pull ivy off a tree and remove it from the ground, focusing on getting it out at the root.

The caption says it all: "What do our WCC crews and your therapist have in common? They both improve our lives by getting to the ROOT of the problem!" The idea is simple. If you don't get rid of invasive plants at the root, they'll just come back. And these crews know that.

The WCC restores over 4,000 acres of land each year, and a lot of that work includes getting rid of invasive species. The non-native plants, such as ivy and blackberry bushes, spread quickly, pushing out local plants as they do so.

By removing these invasive species, the WCC is helping bring land back to life and creating a better environment for native species' survival.

Many homeowners are all too familiar with the struggles associated with native plants. Ivy, when left unkempt, can take over gardens, destroy fences, and even spread across other yards.

But the good news is that when you replace invasive plants with native plants, some of the damage can be reversed. Native plants are low-maintenance, help conserve water, and provide essential habitats for pollinators. And pollinators, of course, are crucial for our food systems.

Commenters were quick to praise and empathize with the content of the video.

"Is the WCC crew available for some deep emotional rooting? Asking for me," one user joked.

"Heck yeah, love ivy removal projects! Keep up the awesome work," another said.

Removing invasive species doesn't just make a yard look better — it's about restoring balance to the land. Every small step counts when it comes to preserving biodiversity and improving the environment.

