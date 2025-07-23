  • Outdoors Outdoors

Workers share satisfying time-lapse video after ripping out dangerous plants: 'Keep up the awesome work'

"Heck yeah."

by Gabriel Holton
"Heck yeah."

Photo Credit: Instagram

A time-lapse video on Instagram from the Washington State Department of Ecology (@ecologywa) is gaining serious attention. It shows the impressive before-and-after effects of removing invasive ivy from a local habitat, and it has people talking.

In the video, you can watch as a Washington Conservation Corps crew works to pull ivy off a tree and remove it from the ground, focusing on getting it out at the root. 

The caption says it all: "What do our WCC crews and your therapist have in common? They both improve our lives by getting to the ROOT of the problem!" The idea is simple. If you don't get rid of invasive plants at the root, they'll just come back. And these crews know that.

The WCC restores over 4,000 acres of land each year, and a lot of that work includes getting rid of invasive species. The non-native plants, such as ivy and blackberry bushes, spread quickly, pushing out local plants as they do so.

By removing these invasive species, the WCC is helping bring land back to life and creating a better environment for native species' survival.

Many homeowners are all too familiar with the struggles associated with native plants. Ivy, when left unkempt, can take over gardens, destroy fences, and even spread across other yards. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

But the good news is that when you replace invasive plants with native plants, some of the damage can be reversed. Native plants are low-maintenance, help conserve water, and provide essential habitats for pollinators. And pollinators, of course, are crucial for our food systems.

Commenters were quick to praise and empathize with the content of the video.

"Is the WCC crew available for some deep emotional rooting? Asking for me," one user joked.

"Heck yeah, love ivy removal projects! Keep up the awesome work," another said.

Removing invasive species doesn't just make a yard look better — it's about restoring balance to the land. Every small step counts when it comes to preserving biodiversity and improving the environment.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x