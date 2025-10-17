Landscaper shares jaw-dropping before-and-after footage of overgrown yard transformation: 'I needed this'

A California landscaper is going viral after sharing jaw-dropping footage of an ivy-covered yard transformed into a clean, open space — all thanks to one powerful tool and some serious dedication.

In a recent TikTok, Matthews Lawn Care 707 (@matthews.lawn.care) documented the removal of an invasive ivy plant that had taken over a homeowner's property. The vines had crept up trees, walls, and even sheds, choking out the redwoods in the yard. But after a few hours of hard work with a weed whacker fitted with a metal blade, the difference was night and day.

"Ivy removal transformed this backyard!" the creator wrote in the caption. "The ivy was choking out the redwood trees and storage sheds. Metal blade in a whacker is your friend for ivy and blackberry overhaul."

Though it might look lush, English ivy and similar vining plants can wreak havoc on both homes and local ecosystems. These fast-growing vines smother native vegetation, damage structures, and make it nearly impossible for beneficial plants — or pollinators — to thrive. Over time, they can even weaken trees by strangling trunks and blocking sunlight from reaching lower branches.

Removing invasive species like ivy helps create room for native plants that require less water, fewer pesticides, and less maintenance — saving homeowners both time and money. Landscaping with native greenery, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping techniques can also lower water bills and build a more resilient, eco-friendly yard.

Viewers were blown away by the transformation — and eager to try it themselves.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"I needed this vid so much, thank you!" one commenter wrote.

Another added, "Crazy transformation."

One viewer summed up what many were thinking: "I need to get a metal blade.

"Even skeptics agreed the results spoke for themselves, with one user warning, "You have to pull it out. Even doing that it'll so come back," proving that invasive ivy doesn't go down without a fight.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.