Officials make grim discovery after examining body of dolphin found on beach: 'Caused significant internal injury'

Unfortunately, this was not an isolated incident.

A dead dolphin washed ashore on Perancak Beach in Bali recently, prompting an investigation by local authorities, The Bali Times reported.

What's happening?

Local villagers discovered the Risso's dolphin and reported it to conservation groups. The Natural Resources Conservation Agency arrived shortly thereafter to figure out just what caused the death.

The dolphin was a female measuring three meters in length. Authorities discovered a 50-centimeter fishing line hanging from its mouth that was believed to be part of a snapped tuna fishing line.

The Indonesia Wildlife Network later conducted a necropsy and discovered a large tuna hook embedded in the dolphin's organs that caused a severe infection. This also left it unable to defend itself against predators, and the combination likely killed the creature.

"The hook was about 5 centimeters long and caused significant internal injury," Ahmad Januar of the Jembrana branch of the Natural Resources Conservation Agency told the Times. "The dolphin likely couldn't eat properly, which led to its weakened condition."

Why is this important?

Animals in the sea are increasingly in danger from a variety of sources. Rising temperatures are threatening their natural habitats, with this change causing the loss of 14% of the world's coral between 2009 and 2018.

Irresponsible fishing practices and, of course, plastic pollution remain tremendous issues, as animals that ingest waste can end up with serious health problems. The biggest problem is that trash is everywhere. And plastic takes an extremely long time to break down, with a single plastic straw lasting for 200 years.

Unfortunately, this was not an isolated incident. For instance, a pair of dolphins washed ashore in Australia after being tangled in fishing lines. In North Carolina, a whale washed up on a beach after ingesting plastic. And a diver had an incredible tale of a dolphin leading them to an abandoned fishing net that posed a danger to marine life in the area.

What's being done about this?

There are many ways to address the threats to marine life in our waters. One is to take local action. Helping educate communities and doing all we can to ensure ecosystems are strengthened and protected is key. For instance, strong local fishing regulations can prevent unintended consequences from abandoned nets and lines.

Another action we can take is to repurpose containers and packaging to prevent more plastic waste from ending up in landfills and oceans. And we can support eco-friendly initiatives by mainstream brands. By rewarding companies that are taking the threats to the planet seriously, more corporations will focus on responsible practices.

