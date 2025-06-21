Scientists raise red flag after uncovering overlooked threat lurking in ocean waters: 'Livelihoods suffer'

Ghost nets in the waters of Namibia threaten the country's aquatic life and fishing economy.

What's happening?

The World Wildlife Fund has defined ghost nets as fishing nets that have been abandoned in the ocean. They're a part of a larger crisis of ghost fishing, which includes all fishing gear that has been left behind.

New Era Live reported that Namibia's Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources said it is aware of the issue. But researchers are calling for even more awareness and action as the issue grows.

Why are ghost nets harmful?

As a coastal observer said to New Era Live, "Fishing communities are often the first to feel the impact of pollution. … When nets are lost or marine life is affected, livelihoods suffer. Recovery can be slow and difficult."

Ghost nets damage entire ecosystems. The WWF said that animals can ingest the plastic that the nets leach, and that harms food chains across the board. These nets jeopardize our food security and pollute the ocean.

This isn't just a problem of forgetful fisheries either. The Olive Ridley Project named poor weather, lack of access to recycling facilities, and destructive fishing techniques as factors.

If a fishery tries to capture more than a net can carry, that can damage the net. The people who run the fishery may then decide the repair costs aren't worth it. That can lead to an improper disposal of a fishing net, too.

Ghost nets can also travel from where they were first dropped. They can land on coral reefs and bring invasive species into ecosystems. Getting these nets out of the water as soon as possible will make the ocean safer for all of us.

What's being done about ghost nets?

New Era Live has stated that the Namibian Ministry of Fisheries is committed to addressing this issue. Environmental advocates, however, are calling for more action.

In the meantime, one of the best things you can do is spread awareness. Talk about it with your community. Consider proposing this to your local legislation, especially if you live in a coastal area. Your words could save lives.

