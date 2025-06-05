  • Outdoors Outdoors

Lawmakers advance historic ban on controversial hunting practice: 'If a domestic animal were treated in this way, there would be an outcry'

by Kritiksha Sharma
It's a reminder that progress doesn't always mean a complete break from the past.

In a historic move that could help set the tone for wildlife protections across Europe, Ireland's parliament just took its first step toward banning fox hunting — a centuries-old practice that's drawn increasing criticism for its cruelty.

According to Agriland, Ireland's Dáil parliament passed the first stage of a bill that would outlaw fox hunting and related practices, amending the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013 to ensure such activities "cannot be considered as lawful hunting." The bill, introduced by People Before Profit-Solidarity Teachta Dála Ruth Coppinger, passed by a 113-49 margin and will now move to the second stage for further debate.

So, why is this such a big deal? For starters, it could be a game-changer for community health and safety. Fox hunting often involves packs of dogs chasing a single fox for miles before it's cornered or killed. 

"Foxes are still dug out of the ground and tracked by trained terriers. Foxes are still chased by packs of dogs, sometimes for hours, and torn apart when caught. If a domestic animal were treated in this way, there would be an outcry," Coppinger said.

Eliminating this activity is a clear step toward creating a culture of empathy and responsible wildlife stewardship.

Hunting bans like this also have a broader ripple effect. They protect local ecosystems, reduce unnecessary animal suffering, and help preserve biodiversity — benefits that ensure natural spaces and species can be enjoyed by future generations. Similar bans in England, Scotland, and Wales have already demonstrated that protecting wildlife doesn't have to mean sacrificing tradition.

Of course, not everyone agrees. Some rural lawmakers argue that foxes pose a threat to livestock and native birds and should be considered a pest species. 

"We need to have some kind of control," said Independent Ireland Teachta Dála Michael Collins, expressing concerns about the bill's impact on rural communities. Critics have called for alternative, humane solutions — such as investing in protective infrastructure for farms or exploring nonlethal deterrents — that strike a better balance between tradition and welfare.

Still, the bill's advancement signals growing momentum behind compassionate conservation. It's a reminder that progress doesn't always mean a complete break from the past — sometimes, it means finding a better, kinder way forward.

