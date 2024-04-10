Prosecutors open first-of-its-kind investigation into company for allegedly deceiving farmers with livestock-killing fertilizer alternative: 'It's devastating and terrifying'

"If you knowingly do something that is causing contamination and harm to animal and human health, that has potential criminal liability written on it all day long."

A Texas county has initiated a first-of-its-kind criminal investigation into the waste management giant Synagro. The investigation focuses on the sale of sewage sludge filled with PFAS chemicals to Texas farmers, who were told it was a cheap replacement for regular fertilizer.

Two small ranches have become focal points in a federal lawsuit against Synagro. Allegations against the company suggest it knowingly distributed contaminated sludge, leading to devastating consequences. The sludge application on nearby fields reportedly caused illness among farmers, livestock fatalities, water pollution, and even contaminated beef entering the consumer market.

The significance of this case lies in its impact on both consumers and the environment. PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," pose severe health risks, including cancer and birth defects. The spread of contaminated sludge not only jeopardizes human health but also pollutes water sources, damages ecosystems, and renders agricultural lands unusable.

According to calculations by the Guardian, the lawsuit alleges that the farms' drinking water contained contaminants exceeding federal health advisories for PFOS, a type of PFAS compound, by over 13,000 times. Additionally, the lawsuit claims that affected meat contained levels of contamination up to 250,000 times higher than deemed safe.

Mary Whittle, an attorney representing the affected farmers, voices the profound impact on their lives.

"It's devastating and terrifying," Whittle said. "They have developed these properties to be the center of their world … and this is how they make their money."

The incident sheds light on broader concerns regarding sewage sludge disposal practices nationwide. With lax regulations and inadequate oversight, the potential for environmental and health hazards looms large. The absence of legal limits for PFAS in food and water exacerbates the urgency for regulatory reform and industry accountability.

"If you knowingly do something that is causing contamination and harm to animal and human health, that has potential criminal liability written on it all day long," investigator Dana Ames said.

Synagro has chosen not to respond to questions, which is making people look even closer at what they're doing and how responsible they're being. This case serves as a strong reminder of the need for better regulations, corporate accountability, and proactive measures to protect public health and the environment.

