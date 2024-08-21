Officials saddened upon discovering 'unacceptable' scene at nature reserve: 'Our emphasis is on protecting wildlife'

"It's disappointing that we've had two recent incidents of antisocial behavior."

Vandalism at a Scottish nature reserve has left officials devastated, leading them to remind visitors of appropriate behavior when enjoying these areas of natural beauty.

The Muir of Dinnet National Nature Reserve in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, saw upsetting cases of antisocial incidents in May 2024, with trees cut down, litter left behind, and a wildlife camera stolen, among other issues.

"While the vast majority of visitors to Muir of Dinnet are very responsible, it's disappointing that we've had two recent incidents of antisocial behavior on the reserve which have resulted in unacceptable damage," reserve manager Simon Ritchie told STV.

"Muir of Dinnet is first and foremost a nature reserve, and our emphasis is on protecting wildlife while welcoming responsible visitor access."

The reserve is home to a variety of bird species, including teal, tufted duck, and greylag geese. Notably, it is also a spot to see goldeneyes. These diving ducks are listed as "red" on the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds conservation list, meaning it is a species of high conservation concern.

Ritchie pointed out that water sports enthusiasts are asked to not use the lochs during the summer months, as this could disturb breeding areas for goldeneyes and separate ducklings from their parents.

The Muir of Dinnet is also home to various mammals and insects, making it a thriving spot of biodiversity that is essential for a healthy ecosystem.

Any damage to the environment with trash or tree destruction can impact the ability of these creatures to thrive. If plastic makes it into the water, for example, it could be ingested by already vulnerable bird species, which might die if the items get stuck in their digestive systems.

While visitors are encouraged to visit the area to reconnect with nature and improve their relationship with the environment, respect for the area is essential. That's why Ritchie calls on tourists to follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code to ensure an enjoyable trip while not affecting the animals that inhabit the area.

Time spent in green spaces has been proved to improve happiness, reduce stress, and provide health benefits. If such vandalism continues, access to these areas will likely be restricted, leaving many people who rely on them to go without an essential aspect of their lifestyle.

Colin Simpson, head of visitor services and active travel at the Cairngorms National Park Authority, told STV: "As with last year, we have employed a team of Rangers who will be out on the ground welcoming visitors and helping them with advice and guidance on the Scottish Outdoor Access Code and how they can minimize their impact."

