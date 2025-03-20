Lawmakers reject attempts to ban ghastly hunting tactic: 'I hate what this says about something I love so much'

"I will continue to do what I can."

A Wyoming state representative made two unsuccessful attempts to add a provision to curb an inhumane hunting practice. Mike Schmid, a Republican representing Wyoming's Lincoln and Sublette counties, proposed a bipartisan amendment to ban deliberately running over animals with snowmobiles, and a standalone attempt died earlier this month.

What happened?

The move came after an incident in February 2024 when a resident ran over a wolf and took the badly injured animal to a bar in Daniel, a tiny rural town in western Wyoming. As reported by WyoFile, the vile stunt provoked an international outcry and moved lawmakers to attempt to clamp down on animal cruelty.

As detailed by the Daily Montanan, Schmid attempted to add the provision to a house bill on the treatment of animals along with Karlee Provenza, a Democrat representing Albany County. Schmid said of the amendment: "All it does is stop … the senseless act of using a machine to repeatedly run over an animal in order to maim it or kill it."

Hunters' groups also supported the measure. Sabrina King of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers' Wyoming chapter testified: "I would venture that the sporting community in Wyoming does not support running over animals with vehicles. … We do not consider that fair chase."

Unfortunately, the livestock industry opposed the amendment, per WyoFile, which other Republican legislature members struck down. A standalone bill died in committee on March 3.

Why is the failed amendment important?

Wolves play an important part in Wyoming's ecosystem but have had a troubled past in the Equality State. In the early 20th century, gray wolves were hunted to extinction at Yellowstone National Park. However, they were successfully reintroduced in 1995, and Yellowstone soon reaped the benefits.

Oddly enough, the biggest winners were the park's troubled beaver population. Wolves help control the overpopulation of elk in the area, which inhibits the beaver's habitat. Aspen trees are also flourishing thanks to the wolf's comeback.

Because of their vital role as apex predators, other areas are considering reintroducing them as well, like Scotland into its highlands.

Though they primarily hunt elk, wolves will threaten livestock if given the chance, which is why agricultural groups in Wyoming oppose any move to inhibit wolf hunting, no matter how cruel the method.

What's being done about it?

Very few bills and amendments succeed. At the federal level, only around 7% of bills introduced actually pass, so there's no reason to be unduly downcast at one failed attempt. Per the Daily Montanan, Schmid expressed a desire to continue his efforts, telling WyoFile in a text message: "I will continue to do what I can. As an avid hunter, I hate what this says about something I love so much."

