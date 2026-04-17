'Incredibly disheartening': Vandals destroy farm growing food for needy

"We've lost plants and crops in the past … But never to a person trying to do harm."

Shock and outrage have brought a Massachusetts community together after a devastating act of vandalism struck the heart of a local food initiative.

The incident occurred at the Three Sisters Garden Project in Ipswich, where vandals broke into the greenhouse overnight, destroying hundreds of trays of seedlings and undoing several weeks of work, according to CBS News.

"Trays all over the floor, there were plants on the ground, things uprooted, things ripped in half," the project's executive director, Liz Green, told WBZ-TV. "We've lost plants and crops in the past to weather, to pests, to diseases, to natural disasters. But never to a person trying to do harm."

The nonprofit focuses on growing produce for those in need, donating 80% of its harvest to neighbors facing food insecurity. The damage wiped out seedlings that would have yielded thousands of pounds of food for local families.

"Tuesday morning our farm crew got to work," Green added. "It was incredibly disheartening to come in and see that."

But instead of shutting down, the community quickly rallied. Local farms and residents stepped in, donating replacement seeds, plants, and trays to help rebuild, turning a moment of loss into one of collective support.

Community farms like this play a vital role in local food systems, especially as many families grapple with rising costs and limited access to fresh food.

"A lot of folks on the North Shore are really struggling to make ends meet. They can't afford good food. They can't get to markets; they can't get to CSAs. So, we really see our role as bridging that gap," said Green, per CBS News.

Supporting local food initiatives, whether through volunteering, donating, or starting a small garden, can make a meaningful difference.

"To replant and get folks' hands in the dirt and just engage and sort of repair and rebuild. That's what we love," Green said, her optimism undimmed by the setback.

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