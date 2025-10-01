Researchers issue warning after discovering dangerous insects in US region for first time: 'I was just very surprised'

None of the discovered insects has yet been tested for diseases or pathogens.

A pair of ticks discovered by interns turned out to be the first of their kind in their respective locations, showing that these dangerous insects are spreading their reach.

What's happening?

This summer, two interns with the University of Dubuque's Wolter Woods and Prairies Environmental Stewardship and Retreat Center found ticks on themselves. As the university reported, each intern knew the ticks weren't the typical varieties found in the area.

It turns out, they were correct. One was a Lone Star tick and the other a Gulf Coast tick, and each was the first one discovered in its respective Iowa county.

"I was just very surprised," Paige Manning, one of the interns, said in a UD release. "For the longest time, we only had the other two ticks — the dog and deer ticks — locally."

The interns were able to present two Lone Star ticks and three Gulf Coast ticks to state officials. Six specimens of a species must be found in order for the state to consider that species to be established in a new area.

The Lone Star tick has previously been found in neighboring counties, but this is the first known sighting of a Gulf Coast tick in Iowa, researchers said.

None of the discovered ticks has yet been tested for diseases or pathogens.

Why are ticks important?

Although these specific ticks have not been tested, ticks are infamous for carrying disease, with researchers warning that the number of human-tick encounters is increasing, as is the number of ticks testing positive for diseases.

The Gulf Coast tick is known to carry Rickettsia parkeri, which causes spotted fever in humans. The Lone Star tick is known to carry several pathogens, including Heartland virus and Bourbon virus.

These ticks' discovery in Iowa is further proof that ticks and other insects are spreading farther north. As temperatures become warmer globally, insects and other animals can now thrive in climates that were once too cold, meaning the diseases they carry will now also reach these new regions.

What can I do about ticks?

If you are going outside in an area where ticks can live, experts say there are several precautions you should take to prevent bites and possible diseases.

Wearing long pants and sleeves will help, as will using DEET-based insect repellents. But most important is paying close attention and checking yourself, your family, and your pets after leaving a possible tick-infested area.

"One of the best things will be to check everywhere after being outside and to make sure to shower," UD professor Kelly Grussendorf said in the release. "And don't forget to give your pets tick prevention medication."

